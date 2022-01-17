Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 19th January 2022 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

After having their weekend games postponed, Leicester and Tottenham will return to Premier League action this Wednesday with the latter visiting the former at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City were scheduled to play Burnley over the weekend but because of a Covid-19 outbreak within the Clarets squad, the Premier League postponed the game to a later date.

The hosts’ last match was a 4-1 win over Watford in the FA Cup while their last league game was against Liverpool – a game they won 1-0 thanks to an Ademola Lookman’s second-half goal after Kasper Schmeichel saved a first-half penalty from Mohamed Salah.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are one of the few sides to have played the least number of games this season (18 games) – only Burnley (17) have played fewer games. Despite playing few games and a poor start to the season along with huge injury problems within their squad, the Foxes are still within the top half.

They come into this round of games sitting in 10th with 25 points. However, they are a distant 12 points behind West Ham who sit fourth and eight points behind Tottenham who are occupying the last Europa League spot.

With less than half of their PL games already played, they have enough time to catch up with the top teams however, they must begin with a win in this game as a loss could see them drop out of the top half again.

Meanwhile, Tottenham were scheduled to play North London rivals Arsenal over the weekend but the Gunners requested that the game be postponed following injuries and Covid issues within their squad.

Like their hosts, Antonio Conte’s side have played just 18 times this season in the Premier League and come into this fixture sitting in sixth place. With four games in hand and just four points separating them and West Ham in fourth, Spurs are firmly in the top four race.

They can move into fifth if they win this game, as Arsenal are not in PL action in midweek as a result of their Carabao Cup engagement with Liverpool on Thursday.

The visitors will be confident of winning this game as they come into this fixture unbeaten in eight games under Conte (W5, D3).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Burnley 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Burnley Manchester United 01:00 Brighton & Hov… Watford 01:00 Crystal Palace Burnley 01:00 Everton Liverpool 01:00 Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers 01:00 Watford Arsenal 01:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leeds United 01:00 Aston Villa Everton 01:00 Newcastle United Leicester City 01:00 Norwich City Southampton 01:00 Newcastle United Everton 01:00 Leicester City Burnley 01:00 Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 01:00 Arsenal Burnley 20:30 Watford Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Chelsea Leicester City 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Brentford 21:00 Manchester United

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 22 18 2 2 54 13 +41 56 2 Liverpool 21 13 6 2 55 18 +37 45 3 Chelsea 22 12 7 3 45 17 +28 43 4 West Ham United 22 11 4 7 41 30 +11 37 5 Arsenal 20 11 2 7 33 25 +8 35 6 Tottenham Hotspur 18 10 3 5 23 20 +3 33 7 Manchester United 20 9 5 6 32 29 +3 32 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 9 4 7 17 15 +2 31 9 Brighton & Hov… 20 6 10 4 21 21 +0 28 10 Leicester City 18 7 4 7 31 33 -2 25 11 Crystal Palace 21 5 9 7 30 31 -1 24 12 Southampton 21 5 9 7 25 33 -8 24 13 Aston Villa 20 7 2 11 27 32 -5 23 14 Brentford 21 6 5 10 24 33 -9 23 15 Leeds United 20 5 7 8 24 39 -15 22 16 Everton 19 5 4 10 24 34 -10 19 17 Watford 19 4 2 13 23 37 -14 14 18 Norwich City 21 3 4 14 10 45 -35 13 19 Newcastle United 20 1 9 10 20 43 -23 12 20 Burnley 17 1 8 8 16 27 -11 11

Latest Premier League Results