Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 19th January 2022 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT After having their weekend games postponed, Leicester and Tottenham will return to Premier League action this Wednesday with the latter visiting the former at the King Power Stadium. Leicester City were scheduled to play Burnley over the weekend but because of a Covid-19 outbreak within the Clarets squad, the Premier League postponed the game to a later date. The hosts’ last match was a 4-1 win over Watford in the FA Cup while their last league game was against Liverpool – a game they won 1-0 thanks to an Ademola Lookman’s second-half goal after Kasper Schmeichel saved a first-half penalty from Mohamed Salah. Brendan Rodgers’ side are one of the few sides to have played the least number of games this season (18 games) – only Burnley (17) have played fewer games. Despite playing few games and a poor start to the season along with huge injury problems within their squad, the Foxes are still within the top half. They come into this round of games sitting in 10th with 25 points. However, they are a distant 12 points behind West Ham who sit fourth and eight points behind Tottenham who are occupying the last Europa League spot. With less than half of their PL games already played, they have enough time to catch up with the top teams however, they must begin with a win in this game as a loss could see them drop out of the top half again. Meanwhile, Tottenham were scheduled to play North London rivals Arsenal over the weekend but the Gunners requested that the game be postponed following injuries and Covid issues within their squad. Like their hosts, Antonio Conte’s side have played just 18 times this season in the Premier League and come into this fixture sitting in sixth place. With four games in hand and just four points separating them and West Ham in fourth, Spurs are firmly in the top four race. They can move into fifth if they win this game, as Arsenal are not in PL action in midweek as a result of their Carabao Cup engagement with Liverpool on Thursday. The visitors will be confident of winning this game as they come into this fixture unbeaten in eight games under Conte (W5, D3). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: King Power Stadium
Date: 19th January 2022
Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT
After having their weekend games postponed, Leicester and Tottenham will return to Premier League action this Wednesday with the latter visiting the former at the King Power Stadium.
Leicester City were scheduled to play Burnley over the weekend but because of a Covid-19 outbreak within the Clarets squad, the Premier League postponed the game to a later date.
The hosts’ last match was a 4-1 win over Watford in the FA Cup while their last league game was against Liverpool – a game they won 1-0 thanks to an Ademola Lookman’s second-half goal after Kasper Schmeichel saved a first-half penalty from Mohamed Salah.
Brendan Rodgers’ side are one of the few sides to have played the least number of games this season (18 games) – only Burnley (17) have played fewer games. Despite playing few games and a poor start to the season along with huge injury problems within their squad, the Foxes are still within the top half.
They come into this round of games sitting in 10th with 25 points. However, they are a distant 12 points behind West Ham who sit fourth and eight points behind Tottenham who are occupying the last Europa League spot.
With less than half of their PL games already played, they have enough time to catch up with the top teams however, they must begin with a win in this game as a loss could see them drop out of the top half again.
Meanwhile, Tottenham were scheduled to play North London rivals Arsenal over the weekend but the Gunners requested that the game be postponed following injuries and Covid issues within their squad.
Like their hosts, Antonio Conte’s side have played just 18 times this season in the Premier League and come into this fixture sitting in sixth place. With four games in hand and just four points separating them and West Ham in fourth, Spurs are firmly in the top four race.
They can move into fifth if they win this game, as Arsenal are not in PL action in midweek as a result of their Carabao Cup engagement with Liverpool on Thursday.
The visitors will be confident of winning this game as they come into this fixture unbeaten in eight games under Conte (W5, D3).
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results