Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview

Arsenal vs Liverpool Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 20th January 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Arsenal and will Liverpool will face off this Thursday at the Emirates for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie. Both teams played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Anfield and so will come into this tie with an equal chance of progressing to the next round.

Despite playing with ten men for over an hour in that game, The Gunners restricted Liverpool to scrappy shots and half chances. Mikel Arteta was particularly pleased with his side’s performance but he will be hoping for a better show on this occasion.

After seeing their weekend Premier League game with Tottenham postponed because of Covid issues, the hosts will be fresher than their visitors and will look to use that as an advantage.

However, Arsenal’s form in recent times has been poor. Arteta’s side went on a five game-winning run in December, but started the new year winless in three games (D1, L1).

The most shocking result in that period was a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup in their last outing. They will be desperate to win this game and erase the memory of that loss.

Meanwhile, Liverpool come into this on the back of a 3-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League.

The Reds were expected to struggle against the Bees after the way they struggled to break down Arsenal’s defence in the previous round of the Carabao Cup. But even without the duo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, Jurgen Klopp’s men scored three times through Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino.

With a place at Wembley against Chelsea beckoning, the visitors will be desperate to win this game and book what will be their second EFL Cup final under Jurgen Klopp.