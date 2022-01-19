Watford vs Norwich City Preview

Watford vs Norwich City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Vicarage Road Date: 21st January 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT It is the battle of Premier League relegation contenders this Friday as Watford welcome Norwich to Vicarage Road for the 23rd Round fixture of the 2021/22 Premier League season. The hosts come into this tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Newcastle that ended a run of seven losses in a row for Claudio Ranieri’s men. The Italian has an enormous task on his hands keeping Watford up. The Hornets come into this round of games sitting in 17th place, one point behind their visitors. Their game with Burnley during midweek was called off for a second time this season because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Clarets squad, giving them enough time to prepare for this game. They have a chance to pull four points clear of the relegation zone if they win this game, while a loss will see them drop fully into the relegation zone after weeks of hovering just above. Meanwhile, Norwich City come into this game on the back of a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over Everton last weekend. An own-goal from Michael Keane set the ball rolling in the 16th minute before Adam Idah doubled their lead two minutes later. Richarlison scored for Everton in the second half, but that could only serve as a consolation. That win ended a run of eight games without a win for Dean Smith’s side and pushed them into 18th place in the table. If they win this game, they will move out of the relegation zone for the first time since the opening month of the league. However, they have lost each of their last five games against Watford, conceding nine times and scoring just two in that period. Also, their record away from home will be a source of worry for the Canaries who have played out 281 minutes of away PL football without scoring. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
