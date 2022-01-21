Manchester United vs West Ham United Preview

Manchester United vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 22nd January 2022 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

West Ham United will travel to Old Trafford this Saturday to face Manchester United in what promises to be an exciting match in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

After being held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa last week, the Red Devils got back to winning ways on Wednesday night as they defeated Brentford 3-1 at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Brentford had the better chances to score early in the game as they carved out chance upon chance, only to be thwarted by the impressive David de Gea between the Man United sticks. In the second half, United took control of the game. They opened the scoring through youngster Anthony Elanga, before Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford rounded up the win. Ivan Toney scored a late goal for Brentford, but his strike only served as a consolation as Man United went home with maximum points.

That win was a historic moment for Ralf Rangnick’s side as they became the first Premier League side to achieve 300 away wins.

The hosts remain in seventh place but are now just within two points of West Ham United in fourth place. They will look to leapfrog the Hammers by winning this game.

Meanwhile, West Ham United will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Manchester this Saturday.

David Moyes’ side fell to a 3-2 defeat to Leeds United in their last PL outing thanks to a hat-trick by Jack Harrison.

That loss coupled with Tottenham’s dramatic 3-2 win over Leicester City on Wednesday night means that West Ham have only a one-point cushion between them and the rest of the chasing pack.

As it stands, they are in danger of dropping out of the top six if they lose this game given that only two points separate them and the top seven.

They will look to avoid losing this game and dropping out of the Europa League places.

After going four away games without a win, West Ham have won their last two away games. That should give them confidence going into this tie.

