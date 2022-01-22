Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 23rd January 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Chelsea will and Tottenham will faceoff at Stamford Bridge this Sunday for another exciting London derby of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Blues title quest took a hit last time out as they were held to 1-1 draw with Brighton, leaving them trailing Man City by 13 points. Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring with a long-range strike for Chelsea in the first half. But a towering Adam Webster header in the second half denied Chelsea maximum points and condemned them to their third draw in their last four PL games.

That result leaves Thomas Tuchel’s side who were sitting on top of the table just last month in a bad position in the table as they are now in danger of being thrown out of the top four if they lose this game.

They come into this game on a run of just three wins (D5, L2) from their last ten games. However, they are unbeaten in their last nine home games. They will fancy their chances of winning this game, considering their recent record against their rivals. The Blues have won each of their last three head-to-head meetings with their London rivals this season and will be desperate to make it four wins in four games.

Meanwhile, Tottenham come into this tie on the back of a dramatic 3-2 away win over Leicester City.

Antonio Conte’s men were still losing 2-1 in the 94th minute. But two stoppage-time goals from Steven Bergwijn turned the game around and ensured that the visitors left the King Power Stadium with maximum points.

That result means that Conte’s unbeaten start to his Spurs’ Premier League career remains intact. The former Inter Milan coach has won six of his opening nine league games (D3) and will be buoyed by that dramatic win as he attempts to take all three points against his former club.

His side are currently just one point behind fourth-placed West Ham United who have played three games more. A win in this game could see them break into the top four if West Ham drops points in their game against Manchester United.

