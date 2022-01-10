Southampton vs Brentford Preview

Southampton vs Brentford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium Date: 11th January 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Southampton will welcome Brentford to St. Mary’s this Tuesday to play their rearranged 18th round Premier League fixture. The Saints come into this tie on the back of a penalty shootout win over Swansea that booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup. That win extended the home team’s unbeaten run to four games in all competitions following Crystal Palace and Tottenham as well as a 3-2 win over West Ham. Ralph Hassenhuttle’s side who are in 14th place are now within four points from the top ten and can go above their opponents if they win this game. Like their hosts, Brentford were also in FA Cup action over the weekend but unlike their hosts, they didn’t have to win via penalties as they beat Port Vale 4-1 thanks to a hat-trick from substitute Bryan Mbeumo. In the league, their last outing was a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa that ended a three-game losing run in all competitions for them. That win also pushed Thomas Frank’s side into 12th, two points behind Leicester in 10th. A win in this game will take them into the top half as the Foxes will no longer play their outstanding game with Everton. However, the Bees have been poor in their recent road trips as they have won none of their last five top-flight matches on the road – conceding at least two goals on each occasion. They are also on an eight-game run without a clean sheet in all competitions and will have to be in their best shape to take anything from this tie Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
