Southampton vs Brentford Preview

Southampton vs Brentford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium Date: 11th January 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Southampton will welcome Brentford to St. Mary’s this Tuesday to play their rearranged 18th round Premier League fixture.

The Saints come into this tie on the back of a penalty shootout win over Swansea that booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

That win extended the home team’s unbeaten run to four games in all competitions following Crystal Palace and Tottenham as well as a 3-2 win over West Ham.

Ralph Hassenhuttle’s side who are in 14th place are now within four points from the top ten and can go above their opponents if they win this game.

Like their hosts, Brentford were also in FA Cup action over the weekend but unlike their hosts, they didn’t have to win via penalties as they beat Port Vale 4-1 thanks to a hat-trick from substitute Bryan Mbeumo.

In the league, their last outing was a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa that ended a three-game losing run in all competitions for them.

That win also pushed Thomas Frank’s side into 12th, two points behind Leicester in 10th. A win in this game will take them into the top half as the Foxes will no longer play their outstanding game with Everton.

However, the Bees have been poor in their recent road trips as they have won none of their last five top-flight matches on the road – conceding at least two goals on each occasion.

They are also on an eight-game run without a clean sheet in all competitions and will have to be in their best shape to take anything from this tie

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Burnley 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Burnley Manchester United 01:00 Brighton & Hov… Watford 01:00 Crystal Palace Burnley 01:00 Everton Liverpool 01:00 Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers 01:00 Watford Arsenal 01:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leeds United 01:00 Aston Villa Everton 01:00 Newcastle United Leicester City 01:00 Norwich City Southampton 01:00 Newcastle United Everton 01:00 Leicester City West Ham United 20:45 Norwich City Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Crystal Palace

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 21 17 2 2 53 13 +40 53 2 Chelsea 21 12 7 2 45 16 +29 43 3 Liverpool 20 12 6 2 52 18 +34 42 4 Arsenal 20 11 2 7 33 25 +8 35 5 West Ham United 20 10 4 6 37 27 +10 34 6 Tottenham Hotspur 18 10 3 5 23 20 +3 33 7 Manchester United 19 9 4 6 30 27 +3 31 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 8 4 7 14 14 +0 28 9 Brighton & Hov… 19 6 9 4 20 20 +0 27 10 Leicester City 18 7 4 7 31 33 -2 25 11 Southampton 20 5 9 6 24 30 -6 24 12 Crystal Palace 20 5 8 7 29 30 -1 23 13 Brentford 20 6 5 9 24 30 -6 23 14 Aston Villa 19 7 1 11 25 30 -5 22 15 Everton 18 5 4 9 23 32 -9 19 16 Leeds United 19 4 7 8 21 37 -16 19 17 Watford 18 4 1 13 22 36 -14 13 18 Burnley 17 1 8 8 16 27 -11 11 19 Newcastle United 19 1 8 10 19 42 -23 11 20 Norwich City 19 2 4 13 8 42 -34 10

