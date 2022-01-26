United States vs El Salvador Preview

United States vs El Salvador Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying Stadium – Lower.com Field Date: 27th January 2022 Kick-off time – 23:59 GMT

The United States Men’s national team will resume their quest for a place in the November World Cup when they host El Salvador at the Lower.com Field on Friday.

The hosts are sitting comfortably in the second position with one point separating them from current group leaders Canada.

With four wins, three draws and one loss from their opening eight games, the road to Qatar 2022 has not been very smooth for Gregg Berhalter.

The ‘Yanks’ have not always looked impressive but have shown that they have what it takes to appear in Qatar come next winter after previously missing out in Russia four years ago.

Their aim coming into this tie will be to usurp their North American neighbours in first position and finish as group leaders.

For Hugo Perez and his El Salvador side, this phase of qualifying has been all about missed opportunities.

The visitors face an uphill task if they are to secure a place in Qatar during the winter. La Selecta are currently eight points behind Mexico and will need a miracle to finish within the first four places.

They have a chance of winning this game however, their record against the United States is woeful. In their history, El Salvador have never won a game against their hosts having played 24 times.

The Americans have outscored them 15-2 in their last five matches.

Perez’s team have fought hard in the group stages even though they have nothing to show for it, losing all three of their away games so far.