Colombia vs Peru Preview

Colombia vs Peru Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying Stadium – Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez Date: 28th January 2022 Kick-off time – 22:00 GMT

Colombia will continue their quest for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they welcome Peru to the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in what is their 15th round game of the World Cup qualifier campaign.

The hosts retain the hope of progressing to the November tournament despite winning just three of their opening 14 qualifier games (D8, L3). They currently sit third in the table with 17 points, six points behind Ecuador in third and level on points with Peru in fifth.

However, they are in danger of crashing out of the top four and down to seventh if they lose this game considering that just two points separate them from eighth-placed Bolivia.

Reinaldo Rueda’s side are winless in their last five qualifying games (D4, L1) failing to score in each of those games but keeping four clean sheets in that period. They won their last game against Honduras, though, to give themselves a boost going into this tie.

Meanwhile, with 17 points to their name, Peru also retain hopes of booking their place in the World Cup.

They come into this tie unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions (W3, D1). Their last outing was a 3-0 win over Jamaica and was the second time they scored three goals in a game in their last four games.

They can go above Colombia if they win this game.

However, they have failed to score in four of their last six WCQ away matches (W2, L4) and haven’t netted in a WCQ match in Colombia since August 2001 so the trip north has seldom been one they have enjoyed.

Peru can make history in this game by winning back-to-back WCQ away matches for the first time this millennium.