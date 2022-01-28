Canada vs United States Preview

Canada vs United States Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying Stadium – Tim Hortons Field Date: 30th January 2022 Kick-off time – 20:05 GMT

Canada and USA will meet in Ontario this Sunday in Matchday 10 of the CONCACAF final World Cup qualifying round.

Canada come into this tie on the back of a 1-0 win over Honduras on Thursday. That game extended their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions and also made it four wins on the bounce for the hosts.

John Herdman’s side remain top of the table, one point ahead of the USA in second place. With five qualifying matches still to play, the group remains open for anyone to take.

And so, the hosts will look to take a step closer to qualification if they win this game against the USA however their record against their North American rivals does not generate much confidence, given that Canada have won just one of their last eleven meetings.

With an unbeaten record in this WCQ campaign, they will fancy their chances of outperforming history.

Meanwhile, the United States look to continue their impressive run in World Cup qualifiers when they travel to chilly Hamilton this Sunday.

Gregg Berhalter’s side come into this tie on the back of a 1-0 win over El Salvador that was secured courtesy of a header by Fulham’s defender Antonee Robinson.

That win means that USMNT’s shock 1-0 loss to Panama in October last year remains the only loss they have registered in this qualifiying campaign.

More than that, their victory over El Salvador was the visitors’ fourth win in their last four games and ensured that they maintained their position in second place behind Canada.

They can overtake their rivals if they win this game, while a loss could see them drop to third if Mexico wins their own game. But given their record against the Canucks, they will fancy their chances of picking up maximum points from this game.