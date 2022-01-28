AdAd

Canada vs United States Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 28, 2022 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Canada vs United States

Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying

Stadium – Tim Hortons Field

Date: 30th January 2022

Kick-off time – 20:05 GMT

Canada and USA will meet in Ontario this Sunday in Matchday 10 of the CONCACAF final World Cup qualifying round.

Canada come into this tie on the back of a 1-0 win over Honduras on Thursday. That game extended their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions and also made it four wins on the bounce for the hosts.

John Herdman’s side remain top of the table, one point ahead of the USA in second place. With five qualifying matches still to play, the group remains open for anyone to take.

And so, the hosts will look to take a step closer to qualification if they win this game against the USA however their record against their North American rivals does not generate much confidence, given that Canada have won just one of their last eleven meetings.

With an unbeaten record in this WCQ campaign, they will fancy their chances of outperforming history.

Meanwhile, the United States look to continue their impressive run in World Cup qualifiers when they travel to chilly Hamilton this Sunday.

Gregg Berhalter’s side come into this tie on the back of a 1-0 win over El Salvador that was secured courtesy of a header by Fulham’s defender Antonee Robinson.

That win means that USMNT’s shock 1-0 loss to Panama in October last year remains the only loss they have registered in this qualifiying campaign.

More than that, their victory over El Salvador was the visitors’ fourth win in their last four games and ensured that they maintained their position in second place behind Canada.

They can overtake their rivals if they win this game, while a loss could see them drop to third if Mexico wins their own game. But given their record against the Canucks, they will fancy their chances of picking up maximum points from this game.

Check Also

Colombia vs Peru Preview

Colombia will continue their quest for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup when ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.