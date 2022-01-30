AdAd

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 30, 2022 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice

Competition – France Coupe de France

Stadium – Parc des Princes

Date: 31st January 2022

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

PSG will face Nice on Monday night in the quarter-final round of the Coupe de France.

The hosts are the current holders of the title and are also the most successful club in the tournament, having won the title 14 times.

They come into this tie on the back of a 4-0 win over Reims in Ligue 1. That win was their sixth win in their last eight games and extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eleven games (W7, D4).

At home, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have won their last four matches and have kept clean sheets in their last three while scoring eight times in those three games.

Overall, they are unbeaten in their last 21 home games in all competitions, winning a whopping 19 of those matches and keeping clean sheets in ten games.

The Parisians will fancy their chances of extending that unbeaten run in this game while progressing to the next round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Nice will look to progress to the next of the tournament when they travel to Paris to face PSG.

The visitors have won the competition three times in the past, with their latest win coming in 1997.

They come into this game on a six game-winning run in all competitions. Their last win was a 2-0 win over Metz, which was secured courtesy of goals by Khephren Thuram and Amine Gouiri.

They are looking to progress to the next round and will look to cause an almighty upset against their hosts.

However, they are winless against PSG in their last eight tries.

