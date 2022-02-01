Argentina vs Colombia Preview

Argentina vs Colombia Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying Stadium – Mario Alberto Kempes Date: 2nd February 2022 Kick-off time – 23:30 GMT

Argentina will welcome Colombia to Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba for their 14th 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

The hosts have already sealed qualification for the November tournament having won nine of their opening 14 games (D5).

They come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Chile secured courtesy of goals from Ángel di María and Lautaro Martinez.

That win stretched their WCQ unbeaten run to 18 matches (W10, D8) and also extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 28 games.

Having secured a place in the tournament they are now aiming to finish top of the group.

Colombia meanwhile are still in search of a place in the World Cup and come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 1-0 loss over Peru.

That loss means that Reinaldo Rueda’s are sitting in sixth, three points behind Peru in fourth and two behind Uruguay who are occupying the playoffs spot.

They will have to win this game to keep their hopes of qualifying alive.

They have an outstanding record against Argentina as they have not lost against the ‘Albiceleste’ in their last four H2Hs – inside 90 minutes at least (W1, D3). However, Colombia are without a WCQ goal in six matches (D4, L2), as such it’s tough to see how they can outperform their underdog tag here.