Valencia vs Cadiz Preview

Valencia vs Cadiz Competition – Copa del Rey Stadium – Mestalla Date: 2nd February 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Valencia will welcome Cadiz to the Estadio de Mestalla on Tuesday in their quarter-final match of the Copa del Rey.

The hosts defeated lowly Baleares in the previous round to book their place in this round. In a one-sided affair at the Estadio Balear, Marcos Andre’s goal in the first minute made the difference and ensured that José Bordalás’ side did not crash out in the round of 16.

They will now look to progress to the semi-final when they welcome Cadiz CF.

The hosts come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in La Liga. That loss stretched their winless run to two games (D1, L1).

Bordalás will be desperate for his side to end that drought. However, over their last five home games, his side have won just once and have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine home games.

They will fancy their chances of winning this game, but their most-recent record against Cadiz shows that they must dig in to take home a win.

Cadiz are unbeaten against the hosts in their last three games (W1, D2) and will be desperate to extend that run further.

They come into this tie fresh from a 2-0 win over Levante in La Liga. That win extended their unbeaten run to three games in all competitions.

Cadiz qualified for this round of the competition by beating Sporting Gijon 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

They will look to extend their run in this competitions by winning this game.