Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Preview

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Competition – Copa del Rey Stadium – San Mamés Date: 3rd February 2022 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Athletic Bilbao will host Real Madrid on Thursday in the quarter-final round of the Copa del Rey.

The hosts qualified for this round by defeating Barcelona in the last round. In an entertaining encounter at the Estadio San Mamés, Bilbao came out on top after 120 minutes of action.

Marcelino’s side took the lead in the second minute of the game through Iker Munian but new signing Ferran Torres equalised for Barca. In the second half, Inigo Martinez restored Bilboa’s lead only for Pedri to equalise for the visitors in the 93rd minute, taking the game to extra time.

Iker Munian restored the lead through the penalty spot ending Barca’s participation in the tournament and giving the hosts the chance to progress in the competition they have won 23 times in the past.

The Basque club are the second most successful club in the competition behind Barcelona and have finished runners-up in the last two campaigns.

After defeating Barca, they will fancy their chances of slaying another Spanish giant.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have won this competition 19 times in the past making them the third most successful club in the competitions’ history.

They qualified for this round by defeating Elche 2-1 in extra time after a goalless 90 minutes.

They are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions. However, they have shown signs of weakness in their recent games, failing to keep a clean sheet in seven of their last eight games.