Manchester United vs Middlesbrough Preview

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough Competition – FA Cup Stadium – Old Trafford Date: 4th February 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will welcome Middlesbrough to Old Trafford this Friday in the last 16 knock-out round of the FA Cup.

The hosts welcome Middlesbrough who are on a run of four games without a loss (W3, D1).

Their last game was a 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League. That win kept their top-four hopes alive in the league.

Having crashed out of the Carabao Cup, the Red Devils will see the FA Cup as an opportunity to win silverware this season. Given their league position and the tough nature of the Champions League, Ralf Rangnick will consider this a more straightforward route to a trophy and so he will do all he can to ensure that his side have a long run in this competition.

The Old Trafford side have won each of their last two meetings against Middlesbrough but lost to the Championship side in their last cup meeting via a penalty shootout in the round of eight of the 2015 EFL campaign.

The visitors meanwhile come into this tie on the back of a 1-0 win over Coventry in the SkyBet Championship.

They qualified for this round of the FA Cup by beating Mansfield 2-1 in the previous round. With eight wins in their last ten games (D1, L1), Chris Wilder’s side are a team in form and will travel to Old Trafford confident of causing an upset.

They have scored in all but one of their last seven games and will back themselves to score in this game.