Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Preview

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 5th February 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Bayern Munich will look to continue their march towards another Bundesliga title when they welcome RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena this weekend.

The Bavarians come into this tie on the back of a 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin. That win was secured courtesy of goals from Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry and ensured that the hosts kept their six-point lead at the top of the table.

That result was the fourth time Julian Nagelsmann’s side have scored four or more goals in a game in their last five outings.

Bayern have won 16 of their 20 Bundesliga games this season and have only had more wins at this stage of the season twice in their history: in 2015/16 (17 wins) and 2013/14 (18), both times under Pep Guardiola.

Their league dominance has been founded on a sharp attacking unit that has plundered 65 goals in just 20 games. No club has scored more than that number of goals after 20 games of the season than Bayern, who eclipsed the previous record of 58 they set.

Under former Leipzig boss, the Bavarians have scored 102 goals in all competitions. He will fancy his sides’ chances of scoring a couple more in this game.

RB Leipzig meanwhile travel to Munich on the back of a four game-winning run, and a run of three games without conceding a goal.

The visitors defeated Wolfsburg 2-0 in their last game, courtesy of late goals from Willi Orban and Joško Gvardiol.

That result means that Die Roten Bullen come into this game sitting in sixth place on the table, three points behind the top four.

After a difficult time under former boss Jesse Marsch, they appear to have finally found some momentum under Domenico Tedesco.

The former Spartak Moscow boss has started his Leipzig tenure with five wins in seven games in charge in all competitions. His side has scored 10 goals in their last four games in all competitions.

He will fancy his side’s chances of getting a result against Bayern regardless of what oddsmakers believe.

But being that they are without a win in each of their last eight meetings against the defending champions, it will take an outstanding performance for them to get a result here.

