Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 6th February 2021 Kick-off time – 14:30 GMT Second-placed Dortmund will look to keep the pressure on Bayern Munich in their race for the title when they welcome third-placed Bayer Leverkusen to Signal Iduna Park. The hosts are sitting six points behind the leaders and come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Sebastian Hoeness’ Hoffenheim. Goals from Erling Braut Haaland, captain Marco Reus and an own goal from Hoffenheim’s left-back David Raum ensured victory for Marco Rose’s Borussia Dortmund. With that win, they closed the gap between them and Bayern Munich to six points and maintained their position as the second-best team in Bundesliga. ‘Die Schwarzgelben’ have the best home record in the German top flight this season. They have picked up 27 of a possible 30 points at the Westfalenstadion. No side has scored more than the 31 goals they have plundered at home this season. They will be confident of continuing their imperious form at home. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen come into this tie on the back of a 5-1 league win over Markus Weinzierl’s Augsburg. A hat-trick from French winger Moussa Diaby and goals from winger Karim Bellarabi and Argentine striker Lucas Alario sealed the win for Gerardo Seoane’s side. That win pushed them into third place in the league standings, eight points behind their hosts and they are just two points ahead of Freiburg who are currently occupying fifth place. They will now face their North Rhine-Westphalia counterparts looking to pick up a win that will ensure they remain within the top four after this round of games. However, ‘Die Werkself’ have a poor defencive record this season. They are conceding 1.6 goals per league outing this season and have not kept a clean sheet in their last ten games in all competitions. Given that they have the division’s second-best away record this campaign (W5, D3, L2), they will fancy their chances of getting a win in this game. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
