Burnley vs Manchester United Preview

Burnley vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Turf Moor Date: 8th February 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT After their FA Cup heartbreak, Manchester United will turn their attention to their Premier League top-four quest when they travel to Turf Moor on Tuesday to face Burnley. After a long absence from football, Burnley returned to competitive action on Friday as they played out a goalless draw with fellow relegation strugglers Newcastle. That draw means that Sean Dyche’s side are still looking for their first league win since October. Since beating Brentford 3-1 in October, the hosts have gone ten games without a win (D6, L4) and were even beaten by Championship side Huddersfield field in that period. Their quest for another season in the Premier League is looking increasingly impossible by each game day. They come into this tie sitting bottom of the table with only 13 points, albeit with four games in hand. With fellow relegation contenders Norwich City improving in recent times and Newcastle signing big players in January, it will take a huge miracle for the Clarets to avoid the drop. They will be desperate to avoid the drop this season but must begin by picking up maximum points from this game. Meanwhile, Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Burnley on Tuesday. The Red Devils were sent packing out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough last week, losing on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time. However, just before the winter break, they defeated West Ham United 1-0 to move into the top four, nine points behind third-placed Chelsea. Given that they have lost just one of their PL games since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they will come into this tie confident of taking all three points. Despite the supposed gloom around their camp, Ralf Rangnick’s side have won three of their last five PL games (D1, L1). They have won six of their last ten league games and have collected more points than every other team in that period apart from Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
