Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 9th February 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Southampton will travel to London this Wednesday to play Tottenham Hotspur who will be looking to pick up the three points that will keep their top-four quest alive.

Antonio Conte’s side were in action in the FA Cup over the weekend defeating Brighton to book their place in the fifth round of football’s oldest competition.

That win was secured courtesy of a brace from Harry Kane and an own goal from Brighton’s Solomon March.

In the Premier League, Spurs are currently sitting in seventh place, two points behind Manchester United in fourth place having played two games less.

Their top-four destiny remains firmly in their hands, given that they have two outstanding games.

The January signing of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus will also give them the tools they need to mount a more consistent push for the top four.

After seeing his unbeaten start to the league come to an end last time out against Chelsea, Conte will at least be looking to maintain his unbeaten managerial record (W5, D1) against the ‘Saints’.

His side are unbeaten in five league games (W4, D1) and he will be confident of picking up maximum points from this game.

Southampton meanwhile like their hosts were in FA Cup action over the weekend.

But unlike their hosts whose FA Cup win was more straightforward, the Saints needed extra time to see off the Championship side Coventry City, eventually winning the game 2-1 courtesy of Stuart Armstrong and Kyle Walker-Peters goals after Viktor Gyokeres put the visitors one goal up in the 22nd minute.

Before that FA Cup win, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side last PL outing saw them hold holders Manchester City to a 1-1 draw. That result showed that on their day they are a match for any side despite their mid-table position.

They are currently sitting in 12th, with a ten-point gap on the drop zone. With the pressure of relegation now eliminated, they will go into this tie with confidence and the belief that they can hurt any team.

However, they have won just one of their last six PL away matches (D1, L4), conceding 2+ goals in each of those fixtures.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Burnley Burnley 01:00 Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers 01:00 Watford Leeds United 01:00 Aston Villa Everton 01:00 Newcastle United Leicester City 01:00 Norwich City Southampton 01:00 Newcastle United Everton 01:00 Leicester City Burnley 01:00 Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 01:00 Arsenal Norwich City 20:45 Crystal Palace Manchester City 20:45 Brentford Tottenham Hotspur 20:45 Southampton Aston Villa 21:00 Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:45 Arsenal Liverpool 20:45 Leicester City

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 23 18 3 2 55 14 +41 57 2 Liverpool 22 14 6 2 58 19 +39 48 3 Chelsea 24 13 8 3 48 18 +30 47 4 West Ham United 24 12 4 8 42 31 +11 40 5 Manchester United 23 11 6 6 37 31 +6 39 6 Arsenal 21 11 3 7 33 25 +8 36 7 Tottenham Hotspur 20 11 3 6 26 24 +2 36 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 10 4 7 19 16 +3 34 9 Brighton & Hov… 22 6 12 4 23 23 +0 30 10 Leicester City 20 7 5 8 34 37 -3 26 11 Aston Villa 21 8 2 11 28 32 -4 26 12 Southampton 22 5 10 7 26 34 -8 25 13 Crystal Palace 22 5 9 8 31 34 -3 24 14 Brentford 23 6 5 12 26 38 -12 23 15 Leeds United 21 5 7 9 24 40 -16 22 16 Everton 21 5 4 12 25 38 -13 19 17 Newcastle United 22 3 9 10 24 44 -20 18 18 Norwich City 22 4 4 14 13 45 -32 16 19 Watford 22 4 3 15 23 41 -18 15 20 Burnley 20 1 11 8 17 28 -11 14

Latest Premier League Results