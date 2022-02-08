Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 9th February 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Southampton will travel to London this Wednesday to play Tottenham Hotspur who will be looking to pick up the three points that will keep their top-four quest alive. Antonio Conte’s side were in action in the FA Cup over the weekend defeating Brighton to book their place in the fifth round of football’s oldest competition. That win was secured courtesy of a brace from Harry Kane and an own goal from Brighton’s Solomon March. In the Premier League, Spurs are currently sitting in seventh place, two points behind Manchester United in fourth place having played two games less. Their top-four destiny remains firmly in their hands, given that they have two outstanding games. The January signing of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus will also give them the tools they need to mount a more consistent push for the top four. After seeing his unbeaten start to the league come to an end last time out against Chelsea, Conte will at least be looking to maintain his unbeaten managerial record (W5, D1) against the ‘Saints’. His side are unbeaten in five league games (W4, D1) and he will be confident of picking up maximum points from this game. Southampton meanwhile like their hosts were in FA Cup action over the weekend. But unlike their hosts whose FA Cup win was more straightforward, the Saints needed extra time to see off the Championship side Coventry City, eventually winning the game 2-1 courtesy of Stuart Armstrong and Kyle Walker-Peters goals after Viktor Gyokeres put the visitors one goal up in the 22nd minute. Before that FA Cup win, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side last PL outing saw them hold holders Manchester City to a 1-1 draw. That result showed that on their day they are a match for any side despite their mid-table position. They are currently sitting in 12th, with a ten-point gap on the drop zone. With the pressure of relegation now eliminated, they will go into this tie with confidence and the belief that they can hurt any team. However, they have won just one of their last six PL away matches (D1, L4), conceding 2+ goals in each of those fixtures. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
