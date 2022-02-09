Liverpool vs Leicester City Preview

Liverpool vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 10th February 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Liverpool will welcome struggling Leicester City to Anfield this Thursday in the 24th round of the 2021/22 Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp’s side come into this tie on the back of a comfortable 3-1 win over Cardiff last time out in the FA Cup. Goals from Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliot gave the Reds a place in the fifth round of the cup tournament for just the second time under Klopp. In the league, Liverpool are still aiming to catch league-leaders Manchester City who are currently ahead of them by ten points having played a game more. The Reds are undefeated in their last three PL games (W2, D1), winning their last two. Their last loss was away to Leicester City in the reverse fixture, and so Klopp and his boys will be desperate to avenge that loss at Anfield. Meanwhile, Liverpool have a very solid home record this season. They are the only undefeated home team in the league this season (W7, D3), with six clean sheets and winning six by a 2+ goal margin. Meanwhile, unlike their hosts, Leicester City did not have a successful FA Cup outing over the weekend. The FA Cup holders were sent packing out of the competition on Sunday by Nottingham Forest. Three first-half goals from Philip Zinkernagel, Brennan Johnson and Joe Worrall sent the hosts on their way to a famous win before Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back for the Foxes in the 40th minute. However, Djed Spence scored in the 61st minute to restore Forest’s three-goal lead and end Leicester’s defence of the title they won last season. That loss was Leicester’s second loss in their last three games and extended their winless run to three games in all competitions (D1, 2). It was also their fifth consecutive loss on the road in all competitions. In the Premier League, Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently sitting in 10th, ten points behind the top six. After finishing in the top six in each of the past two seasons, they will be desperate to finish within the top six again. Despite being winless in their last two PL games, the Foxes have won their two most recent PL head-to-head encounters with Liverpool, after failing to win any of the seven prior (D1, L6). They will fancy their chances of getting a result here but given that they are currently on a four-game winless run away from home in the league (D2, L2) they will have to put up a better performance to survive this rampant Liverpool side. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Liverpool vs Leicester City
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Anfield
Date: 10th February 2022
Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT
Liverpool will welcome struggling Leicester City to Anfield this Thursday in the 24th round of the 2021/22 Premier League season.
Jurgen Klopp’s side come into this tie on the back of a comfortable 3-1 win over Cardiff last time out in the FA Cup. Goals from Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliot gave the Reds a place in the fifth round of the cup tournament for just the second time under Klopp.
In the league, Liverpool are still aiming to catch league-leaders Manchester City who are currently ahead of them by ten points having played a game more.
The Reds are undefeated in their last three PL games (W2, D1), winning their last two. Their last loss was away to Leicester City in the reverse fixture, and so Klopp and his boys will be desperate to avenge that loss at Anfield.
Meanwhile, Liverpool have a very solid home record this season. They are the only undefeated home team in the league this season (W7, D3), with six clean sheets and winning six by a 2+ goal margin.
Meanwhile, unlike their hosts, Leicester City did not have a successful FA Cup outing over the weekend. The FA Cup holders were sent packing out of the competition on Sunday by Nottingham Forest. Three first-half goals from Philip Zinkernagel, Brennan Johnson and Joe Worrall sent the hosts on their way to a famous win before Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back for the Foxes in the 40th minute. However, Djed Spence scored in the 61st minute to restore Forest’s three-goal lead and end Leicester’s defence of the title they won last season.
That loss was Leicester’s second loss in their last three games and extended their winless run to three games in all competitions (D1, 2). It was also their fifth consecutive loss on the road in all competitions.
In the Premier League, Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently sitting in 10th, ten points behind the top six. After finishing in the top six in each of the past two seasons, they will be desperate to finish within the top six again.
Despite being winless in their last two PL games, the Foxes have won their two most recent PL head-to-head encounters with Liverpool, after failing to win any of the seven prior (D1, L6).
They will fancy their chances of getting a result here but given that they are currently on a four-game winless run away from home in the league (D2, L2) they will have to put up a better performance to survive this rampant Liverpool side.
