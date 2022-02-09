Liverpool vs Leicester City Preview

Liverpool vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 10th February 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Liverpool will welcome struggling Leicester City to Anfield this Thursday in the 24th round of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side come into this tie on the back of a comfortable 3-1 win over Cardiff last time out in the FA Cup. Goals from Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliot gave the Reds a place in the fifth round of the cup tournament for just the second time under Klopp.

In the league, Liverpool are still aiming to catch league-leaders Manchester City who are currently ahead of them by ten points having played a game more.

The Reds are undefeated in their last three PL games (W2, D1), winning their last two. Their last loss was away to Leicester City in the reverse fixture, and so Klopp and his boys will be desperate to avenge that loss at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have a very solid home record this season. They are the only undefeated home team in the league this season (W7, D3), with six clean sheets and winning six by a 2+ goal margin.

Meanwhile, unlike their hosts, Leicester City did not have a successful FA Cup outing over the weekend. The FA Cup holders were sent packing out of the competition on Sunday by Nottingham Forest. Three first-half goals from Philip Zinkernagel, Brennan Johnson and Joe Worrall sent the hosts on their way to a famous win before Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back for the Foxes in the 40th minute. However, Djed Spence scored in the 61st minute to restore Forest’s three-goal lead and end Leicester’s defence of the title they won last season.

That loss was Leicester’s second loss in their last three games and extended their winless run to three games in all competitions (D1, 2). It was also their fifth consecutive loss on the road in all competitions.

In the Premier League, Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently sitting in 10th, ten points behind the top six. After finishing in the top six in each of the past two seasons, they will be desperate to finish within the top six again.

Despite being winless in their last two PL games, the Foxes have won their two most recent PL head-to-head encounters with Liverpool, after failing to win any of the seven prior (D1, L6).

They will fancy their chances of getting a result here but given that they are currently on a four-game winless run away from home in the league (D2, L2) they will have to put up a better performance to survive this rampant Liverpool side.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Burnley Burnley 01:00 Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers 01:00 Watford Leeds United 01:00 Aston Villa Everton 01:00 Newcastle United Leicester City 01:00 Norwich City Southampton 01:00 Newcastle United Everton 01:00 Leicester City Burnley 01:00 Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 01:00 Arsenal Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:45 Arsenal Liverpool 20:45 Leicester City Chelsea 01:00 Arsenal Manchester United 13:30 Southampton Brentford 16:00 Crystal Palace Everton 16:00 Leeds United Watford 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Norwich City 18:30 Manchester City

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 24 19 3 2 57 14 +43 60 2 Liverpool 22 14 6 2 58 19 +39 48 3 Chelsea 24 13 8 3 48 18 +30 47 4 West Ham United 24 12 4 8 42 31 +11 40 5 Manchester United 23 11 6 6 37 31 +6 39 6 Arsenal 21 11 3 7 33 25 +8 36 7 Tottenham Hotspur 21 11 3 7 28 27 +1 36 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 10 4 7 19 16 +3 34 9 Brighton & Hov… 22 6 12 4 23 23 +0 30 10 Southampton 23 6 10 7 29 36 -7 28 11 Aston Villa 22 8 3 11 31 35 -4 27 12 Leicester City 20 7 5 8 34 37 -3 26 13 Crystal Palace 23 5 10 8 32 35 -3 25 14 Brentford 24 6 5 13 26 40 -14 23 15 Leeds United 22 5 8 9 27 43 -16 23 16 Everton 21 5 4 12 25 38 -13 19 17 Newcastle United 22 3 9 10 24 44 -20 18 18 Norwich City 23 4 5 14 14 46 -32 17 19 Watford 22 4 3 15 23 41 -18 15 20 Burnley 20 1 11 8 17 28 -11 14

Latest Premier League Results