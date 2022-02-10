Sevilla vs Elche Preview
Gamingtips Staff
February 10, 2022
Featured Articles
2022-02-10
Sevilla vs Elche
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
Date: 11th February 2022
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Sevilla and Elche will faceoff at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán this Friday in the 24th round of the 2021/22 La Liga season.
The hosts who are the closest challengers to the title with Real Madrid will look to continue their quest for a La Liga title by winning this game.
However, they come into this tie on the back of a disappointing goalless draw with Osasuna in their last game.
That draw was the hosts third consecutive draw and widened the gap between them and Real Madrid to six points.
Julen Lopetegui’s side can at least provisionally reduce the deficit to three points if they win here.
Given that they have lost just once in competitive action (W9, D4) at home, they will fancy their chances of getting a win here. Given that Elche travel to this game after winning just one of their last ten away league games, Sevilla will be confident of getting a good result.
Meanwhile, Elche will look to continue their strong start to the new year when they face Sevilla on Friday.
‘Los Franjiverdes’ are unbeaten in the league in 2022 with four wins from seven games (D2, L1) with their only loss this year coming in the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid.
The visitors come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Alavés – a win that ensured that this is their best scoring return after 23 top-flight matches in any such campaign this century.
They are currently sitting four places away from the drop zone (W3, D2) and are also in the midst of their longest unbeaten run as a top-flight side since 1977.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|January 19, 2022
|Barcelona
|01:00
|Rayo Vallecano
|February 11, 2022
|Sevilla
|21:00
|Elche
|February 12, 2022
|Cadiz
|14:00
|Celta Vigo
|Villarreal
|16:15
|Real Madrid
|Rayo Vallecano
|18:30
|Osasuna
|Atlético de Madrid
|21:00
|Getafe
|February 13, 2022
|Alaves
|14:00
|Valencia
|Levante
|16:15
|Real Betis
|Real Sociedad
|18:30
|Granada
|Espanyol
|21:00
|Barcelona
|February 14, 2022
|Mallorca
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|February 16, 2022
|Atlético de Madrid
|19:00
|Levante
|February 18, 2022
|Elche
|21:00
|Rayo Vallecano
|February 19, 2022
|Granada
|14:00
|Villarreal
|Osasuna
|16:15
|Atlético de Madrid
|Cadiz
|18:30
|Getafe
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Alaves
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|23
|16
|5
|2
|48
|20
|+28
|53
|2
|Sevilla
|23
|13
|8
|2
|34
|16
|+18
|47
|3
|Real Betis
|23
|12
|4
|7
|41
|27
|+14
|40
|4
|Barcelona
|22
|10
|8
|4
|36
|25
|+11
|38
|5
|Atlético de Madrid
|22
|10
|6
|6
|38
|30
|+8
|36
|6
|Villarreal
|23
|9
|8
|6
|38
|23
|+15
|35
|7
|Real Sociedad
|22
|9
|8
|5
|22
|21
|+1
|35
|8
|Athletic Bilbao
|23
|8
|10
|5
|23
|18
|+5
|34
|9
|Rayo Vallecano
|22
|9
|4
|9
|27
|24
|+3
|31
|10
|Celta Vigo
|23
|8
|6
|9
|28
|25
|+3
|30
|11
|Valencia
|23
|7
|9
|7
|35
|36
|-1
|30
|12
|Osasuna
|23
|7
|8
|8
|22
|27
|-5
|29
|13
|Espanyol
|23
|7
|6
|10
|27
|32
|-5
|27
|14
|Elche
|23
|6
|8
|9
|26
|31
|-5
|26
|15
|Getafe
|23
|6
|7
|10
|20
|23
|-3
|25
|16
|Granada
|23
|5
|9
|9
|26
|34
|-8
|24
|17
|Mallorca
|22
|5
|8
|9
|19
|34
|-15
|23
|18
|Cadiz
|23
|3
|9
|11
|20
|38
|-18
|18
|19
|Alaves
|23
|4
|5
|14
|17
|38
|-21
|17
|20
|Levante
|22
|1
|8
|13
|21
|46
|-25
|11
Spanish Primera Results
|February 7, 2022
|Athletic Bilbao
|2 - 1
|Espanyol
|February 6, 2022
|Real Madrid
|1 - 0
|Granada
|Real Betis
|0 - 2
|Villarreal
|Barcelona
|4 - 2
|Atlético de Madrid
|Valencia
|0 - 0
|Real Sociedad
|February 5, 2022
|Osasuna
|0 - 0
|Sevilla
|Celta Vigo
|2 - 0
|Rayo Vallecano
|Mallorca
|2 - 1
|Cadiz
|Elche
|3 - 1
|Alaves
|February 4, 2022
|Getafe
|3 - 0
|Levante
|January 23, 2022
|Alaves
|0 - 1
|Barcelona
|Real Sociedad
|0 - 0
|Getafe
|Rayo Vallecano
|0 - 1
|Athletic Bilbao
|Real Madrid
|2 - 2
|Elche
|Granada
|0 - 2
|Osasuna
|January 22, 2022
|Atlético de Madrid
|3 - 2
|Valencia
|Sevilla
|2 - 2
|Celta Vigo
|Villarreal
|3 - 0
|Mallorca
|Levante
|0 - 2
|Cadiz
|January 21, 2022
|Espanyol
|1 - 4
|Real Betis
