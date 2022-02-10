Sevilla vs Elche Preview

Sevilla vs Elche Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 11th February 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Sevilla and Elche will faceoff at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán this Friday in the 24th round of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

The hosts who are the closest challengers to the title with Real Madrid will look to continue their quest for a La Liga title by winning this game.

However, they come into this tie on the back of a disappointing goalless draw with Osasuna in their last game.

That draw was the hosts third consecutive draw and widened the gap between them and Real Madrid to six points.

Julen Lopetegui’s side can at least provisionally reduce the deficit to three points if they win here.

Given that they have lost just once in competitive action (W9, D4) at home, they will fancy their chances of getting a win here. Given that Elche travel to this game after winning just one of their last ten away league games, Sevilla will be confident of getting a good result.

Meanwhile, Elche will look to continue their strong start to the new year when they face Sevilla on Friday.

‘Los Franjiverdes’ are unbeaten in the league in 2022 with four wins from seven games (D2, L1) with their only loss this year coming in the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid.

The visitors come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Alavés – a win that ensured that this is their best scoring return after 23 top-flight matches in any such campaign this century.

They are currently sitting four places away from the drop zone (W3, D2) and are also in the midst of their longest unbeaten run as a top-flight side since 1977.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Barcelona 01:00 Rayo Vallecano Sevilla 21:00 Elche Cadiz 14:00 Celta Vigo Villarreal 16:15 Real Madrid Rayo Vallecano 18:30 Osasuna Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Getafe Alaves 14:00 Valencia Levante 16:15 Real Betis Real Sociedad 18:30 Granada Espanyol 21:00 Barcelona Mallorca 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Atlético de Madrid 19:00 Levante Elche 21:00 Rayo Vallecano Granada 14:00 Villarreal Osasuna 16:15 Atlético de Madrid Cadiz 18:30 Getafe Real Madrid 21:00 Alaves

Spanish Primera Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 23 16 5 2 48 20 +28 53 2 Sevilla 23 13 8 2 34 16 +18 47 3 Real Betis 23 12 4 7 41 27 +14 40 4 Barcelona 22 10 8 4 36 25 +11 38 5 Atlético de Madrid 22 10 6 6 38 30 +8 36 6 Villarreal 23 9 8 6 38 23 +15 35 7 Real Sociedad 22 9 8 5 22 21 +1 35 8 Athletic Bilbao 23 8 10 5 23 18 +5 34 9 Rayo Vallecano 22 9 4 9 27 24 +3 31 10 Celta Vigo 23 8 6 9 28 25 +3 30 11 Valencia 23 7 9 7 35 36 -1 30 12 Osasuna 23 7 8 8 22 27 -5 29 13 Espanyol 23 7 6 10 27 32 -5 27 14 Elche 23 6 8 9 26 31 -5 26 15 Getafe 23 6 7 10 20 23 -3 25 16 Granada 23 5 9 9 26 34 -8 24 17 Mallorca 22 5 8 9 19 34 -15 23 18 Cadiz 23 3 9 11 20 38 -18 18 19 Alaves 23 4 5 14 17 38 -21 17 20 Levante 22 1 8 13 21 46 -25 11

