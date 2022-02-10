Manchester United vs Southampton Preview

Manchester United vs Southampton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 12th February 2022 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Southampton to Old Trafford this Saturday. The Red Devils made it two games without a win in midweek as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sean Dyche’s struggling Burnley, putting their top-four bid in jeopardy. After having a goal by Raphael Varane chalked off by VAR for a marginal offside, Ralf Rangnick’s side took the lead in the 18th minute through Paul Pogba who was making his Premier League return after over two months’ absence. Their lead was wiped out two minutes into the second half when Jay Rodriguez found the bottom left corner after a mazy run and dribble into the box. So, the hosts come into this tie sitting in fifth, one point behind West Ham who won their game against Watford on the same day. With Arsenal still to play later today, the Red Devils could finish this week in sixth. They will be desperate to win this game and will fancy their chances of doing so given that they have won four of their last five PL outings at Old Trafford (L1), while never trailing at half-time during that period (HT: W1, D4). Their recent H2H record at this venue (W3, D2) which includes a 9-0 thrashing last term in what was United’s joint-biggest margin of victory in a league match in their 144-year history will be another source of encouragement for United. Meanwhile, Southampton will look to continue their decent run of form when they travel to Old Trafford. The Saints come into this tie on the back of a 3-2 away win over Tottenham Hotspur. That win was their sixth win of the season and pushed Ralph Hassenhuttle’s side into the top half of the table. That result also followed a 1-1 draw with Manchester City just before the winter break, and once again showed how good the visitors can be on their day. They will go to Man United’s home looking to make it two consecutive away league wins for the first time since June 2020. However, they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 14 consecutive games. They will have to be tighter in defence and more clinical in attack as they have conceded 2+ goals in seven straight PL road games (W2, D1, L4). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Manchester United vs Southampton
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: 12th February 2022
Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT
Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Southampton to Old Trafford this Saturday.
The Red Devils made it two games without a win in midweek as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sean Dyche’s struggling Burnley, putting their top-four bid in jeopardy.
After having a goal by Raphael Varane chalked off by VAR for a marginal offside, Ralf Rangnick’s side took the lead in the 18th minute through Paul Pogba who was making his Premier League return after over two months’ absence.
Their lead was wiped out two minutes into the second half when Jay Rodriguez found the bottom left corner after a mazy run and dribble into the box.
So, the hosts come into this tie sitting in fifth, one point behind West Ham who won their game against Watford on the same day. With Arsenal still to play later today, the Red Devils could finish this week in sixth.
They will be desperate to win this game and will fancy their chances of doing so given that they have won four of their last five PL outings at Old Trafford (L1), while never trailing at half-time during that period (HT: W1, D4).
Their recent H2H record at this venue (W3, D2) which includes a 9-0 thrashing last term in what was United’s joint-biggest margin of victory in a league match in their 144-year history will be another source of encouragement for United.
Meanwhile, Southampton will look to continue their decent run of form when they travel to Old Trafford.
The Saints come into this tie on the back of a 3-2 away win over Tottenham Hotspur.
That win was their sixth win of the season and pushed Ralph Hassenhuttle’s side into the top half of the table. That result also followed a 1-1 draw with Manchester City just before the winter break, and once again showed how good the visitors can be on their day.
They will go to Man United’s home looking to make it two consecutive away league wins for the first time since June 2020. However, they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 14 consecutive games. They will have to be tighter in defence and more clinical in attack as they have conceded 2+ goals in seven straight PL road games (W2, D1, L4).
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results