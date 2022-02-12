Leicester City vs West Ham United Preview

Leicester City vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 13th February 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After their 2-0 humbling at Anfield, Leicester City will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome top-four chasing West Ham United to the King Power Stadium this Sunday.

The Foxes were outclassed by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side last Thursday in a one-sided game that saw Kasper Schmeichel make a lot of saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

That loss followed a 4-1 loss to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup and extended Leicester City’s winless run in the Premier League to three games (D1, L2).

Brendan Rodgers’ men come into this fixture sitting outside of the top ten (12th position) having taken just four points from the last available 15 in the league.

To understand how much they have fallen, one has to look at last season. By this time last year, they were sitting comfortably in third place and were also within touching distance of the top of the table.

Their aim for this season will now be to finish as close to the European spots as possible. However, with just one clean sheet in their last eight games, they are cannot be backed to keep their opponents at bay in this game.

Meanwhile, West Ham United took advantage of Manchester United’s inconsistency last time out as they beat Watford to move into fourth place.

The Hammers have enjoyed an impressive season so far as they have stayed within the periphery of the top four for most of the season.

They will now travel to King Power Stadium looking to keep their place at the upper end of the table.

The visitors have enjoyed some memorable wins this season, including wins against Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea. They will therefore fancy their chances of winning this game against a struggling Leicester City side.

However, West Ham have lost four of their most recent seven away games (W2, D1) and have conceded a whopping 31 goals this season – only Southampton (36) have conceded more from teams currently in the top ten.

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 25 20 3 2 61 14 +47 63 2 Liverpool 23 15 6 2 60 19 +41 51 3 Chelsea 24 13 8 3 48 18 +30 47 4 West Ham United 24 12 4 8 42 31 +11 40 5 Manchester United 24 11 7 6 38 32 +6 40 6 Arsenal 22 12 3 7 34 25 +9 39 7 Tottenham Hotspur 21 11 3 7 28 27 +1 36 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 10 4 8 19 17 +2 34 9 Brighton & Hov… 23 7 12 4 25 23 +2 33 10 Southampton 24 6 11 7 30 37 -7 29 11 Aston Villa 22 8 3 11 31 35 -4 27 12 Crystal Palace 24 5 11 8 32 35 -3 26 13 Leicester City 21 7 5 9 34 39 -5 26 14 Brentford 25 6 6 13 26 40 -14 24 15 Leeds United 23 5 8 10 27 46 -19 23 16 Everton 22 6 4 12 28 38 -10 22 17 Newcastle United 22 3 9 10 24 44 -20 18 18 Norwich City 24 4 5 15 14 50 -36 17 19 Watford 23 4 3 16 23 43 -20 15 20 Burnley 20 1 11 8 17 28 -11 14

