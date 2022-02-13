Spezia vs Fiorentina Preview

Spezia vs Fiorentina Competition – Serie A Stadium – Alberto Picco Date: 14th February 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Spezia will look to continue their positive run in the league when they welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio Alberto Picco on Monday.

The hosts come into this tie on the back of a four-game unbeaten streak in Serie A (SA), including important victories over fellow relegation fighters Sampdoria and Genoa (W3, D1).

Those results have Spezia entering this round with one point more than they had at this stage last term. After finishing their maiden top-flight season a comfortable six points above the drop zone, they will hope for a repeat this season.

That already looks like a possibility as they are currently six points ahead of the dotted line.

A win in this game will see them go five league matches unbeaten in a row for the first time ever.

However, they are yet to beat Fiorentina in the top flight (D1, L2), with a 2-2 draw here last season their only positive result in recent years.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to La Spezia on Monday evening.

The visitors were hit hard in their last Serie A match without striker Dušan Vlahović, going down 3-0 at home to Lazio.

That result means that Vincenzo Italiano’s men come into this tie sitting nine points behind the top six where they are aiming to finish this season.

After starting this season with three wins from their opening four away league games, ‘La Viola’ have won only one of their following eight away league appearances (D2, L5).

Having lost ground on the top-six race, they will hope to get back on track by taking maximum points from this game. Crucially, since the season began, they have not gone two consecutive games without scoring a goal.

They will fancy their chances of maintaining that record in this fixture.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

