Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers Preview

Borussia Dortmund will look to begin their 2021/22 UEFA Europa League campaign with a visit from Scottish champions Rangers this Thursday.

The hosts are playing in this tournament as a result of their failure in the Champions League. Despite being drawn in a fairly easy group with Ajax, Sporting Lisbon and Besiktas, Dortmund finished in third place with ten points.

They will now hope that they can make the most of this opportunity by having a long run in this tournament. Given their quality and pedigree, they come into this first leg as one of the favourite teams.

Marco Rose’s side should fancy their chances of getting a positive result from this game given that they are unbeaten in all seven UEFA home matches vs Scottish opposition (W4, D3).

They have scored in each of their last 16 competitive home games this season but are also poor in defence. The German giants have conceded 13 goals (1.86 on average) across their last seven competitive home matches (W4, L3).

Meanwhile, Rangers come into this tie as underdogs but full of confidence.

The Gers have enjoyed a decent run in the Europa League in recent seasons and will hope they can get a good result at the Signal Iduna Park on Thursday.

They have won their last three games and kept three clean sheets from those games. Although inbetween they lost their biggest fixture in that period which was in the Old Firm derby against Celtic.

If they can get a good result in this first leg, they will be confident of winning at Ibrox next week and so progress to the next round.