Internazionale vs Liverpool Preview

Internazionale vs Liverpool Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Giuseppe Meazza Date: 16th February 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Inter Milan will welcome Liverpool to the San Siro this Wednesday in the first leg of the knockout stage of the 2021/22 UCL campaign.

The hosts qualified for this stage of the tournament by finishing second in their group after winning three of their group games (D1, L2).

They are playing in this stage of the tournament for the first time since the 2011/12 season and so will be desperate to make the most of this opportunity.

They come into this tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with fellow title rivals Napoli. That result saw them relinquish their lead at the top of the Serie A table with AC Milan now ahead of them in the league standings.

Despite that league setback, their attention will be fully turned to the UCL where they will look to get a first-leg advantage ahead of a tougher draw at Anfield in a fortnight.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are a team in form. They have lost just one game in their last eleven games in all competitions (W8, D2) and are even better at home as they have lost just once in 16 home games in all competitions.

Although they are arguably the best team in Italy at the moment, they go into this tie as slight underdogs given that they have a bad record against English opponents at this stage of the tournament.

Liverpool meanwhile come into this tie as one of the favourites to win the Champions League this year.

The Reds became the first English slide to win all six of their group stage games in the UCL when they beat AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Porto home and away last year.

Jurgen Klopp’s men alongside Bayern Munich have been relentless in this tournament this year and will travel to San Siro confident of picking up another famous win.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last nine games (W7, D2) and have scored 2+ goals in 19 of their last 22 competitive away matches.

They have a good record against Serie A sides having lost just two of their seven such games against teams from Italy (W4, D1). Also, they kept clean sheets on two of the three occasions they played away in a two-legged tie in Italy.