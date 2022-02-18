Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 19th February 2022 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

After their UEFA Champions League masterclass in Lisbon, Manchester City return to the Premier League this Saturday as they welcome Tottenham to the Etihad Stadium.

The hosts beat Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday, scoring five goals against their hosts with four of those goals coming in the first half and in turn saw Pep Guardiola’s side become the fastest side in history to net 200+ goals in the Champions League (97 games).

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has transformed City into a winning machine and is leading the pack once again. Currently, nine points ahead of Liverpool, the Spaniard is hoping to become the first manager since Alex Ferguson to successfully defend a PL crown on two separate occasions.

He welcomes Tottenham with his side unbeaten in their last 15 PL games. After losing their first game of the PL season to Spurs, he will be desperate to win this game and avenge that loss.

Meanwhile, Tottenham come into this tie in the midst of a rough patch of form having lost their last three PL games.

Their most recent form is in far contrast to their performances when Antonio Conte took charge of the club. The former Inter boss went eight games undefeated when he first came to London, but his side have faltered in recent times and are in danger of missing out on the top four given their poor form.

Just two weeks ago, the visitors had broken into fourth place and were looking like favourites to seal the spot. But losses to Chelsea, Southampton and most recently Wolves has put a stumble on their path.

They come into this tie sitting in eighth place, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United who have played three games more. And so, with three games in hand over some of the sides above them, they still have the advantage in the top four race. However, they could see that advantage completely wiped out if they lose this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

