Leeds United vs Manchester United Preview

Leeds United vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Elland Road Date: 20th February 2022 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

Manchester United will travel to Elland Road on Sunday to face their fierce rivals Leeds United in another crucial game in their race for Premier League survival.

The hosts have struggled this season and come into this tie with only four points from their last four games. Their last game saw them lose 3-0 away to Everton, leaving them in an uncomfortable 15th position just six points ahead of Norwich who sit in 17th place.

Their season has been wrecked by injuries though, with the likes of Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips missing for much of the season.

That should not be an excuse for Marcelo Bielsa who was able to successfully navigate injuries last season.

With a relegation battle still not out of the question, Leeds need to start winning home games. However, the ‘Lilly Whites’ have kept one clean sheet in their last seven PL games at home, meaning that Bielsa might need to tweak his all-out attack approach to get something out of this game.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be looking to make it two wins from two when they visit Elland Road on Sunday.

The visitors ended a three-game winless run last time out as they beat Brighton 2-0 last Tuesday. That win was secured courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo stunner and Bruno Fernandes scored in the dying stages of the game.

That win against the ‘Seagulls’ lifted the Red Devils above West Ham and into fourth place; a position they have long craved.

Their aim will now be to consolidate that position as we approach the ending stages of the season.

With the likes of West Ham and Arsenal breathing down their necks and the latter having played two games less, a win at Elland Road has never been more crucial.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

