Juventus vs Torino Preview

Juventus vs Torino Competition – Serie A Stadium – Allianz Stadium Date: 18th February 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Serie A returns this weekend with Juventus hosting Torino in the Derby della Mole’ at the Allianz Stadium on Friday.

Juve come into this tie on the back of an eleven game unbeaten run in the league (W7, D4) enhancing their chances of finishing inside the top four this season.

Their last outing was a 1-1 draw with Atalanta and it followed back-to-back victories against Verona and Sassuolo.

That result means that they come into this round of games sitting in fourth, two points ahead of Atalanta in fifth having played a game more. They are also seven points behind Napoli and nine points behind the league leaders after 25 rounds of league football.

Meanwhile, Max Allegri’s side have been boosted by the acquisition of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. The Serb scored on his debut and will be expected to lead the line this time as Juve continue to solidify their case for a top four finish.

For Torino, they travel to the Allianz Stadium in search of a first win against Juventus since November 2019.

The vistors have lost four and drawn only one of their last five meetings with Juventus and they will be desperate for a better showing here.

Ivan Jurić and his men find themselves in tenth position after 24 rounds of football. Securing European football for next season will definitely be their main agenda as the season winds down.

A win against Juve will serve as a morale booster for them and will see them move to within four points of eighth placed Fiorentina and closer to the European football spots with a game in hand.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

Udinese 18:30 Salernitana Bologna 12:30 Inter Milan Atalanta 16:30 Torino Salernitana 18:30 Venezia Fiorentina 20:45 Udinese Cagliari 19:00 SSC Napoli Bologna 21:00 Spezia AC Milan 18:45 Udinese Genoa 21:00 Inter Milan Salernitana 15:00 Bologna Empoli 18:00 Juventus Sassuolo 20:45 Fiorentina Torino 12:30 Cagliari Verona 15:00 Venezia Spezia 18:00 Roma Lazio 20:45 SSC Napoli Atalanta 20:45 Sampdoria Inter Milan 20:45 Salernitana

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 AC Milan 26 17 5 4 52 28 +24 56 2 Inter Milan 25 16 6 3 55 22 +33 54 3 SSC Napoli 25 16 5 4 46 17 +29 53 4 Juventus 26 13 8 5 38 23 +15 47 5 Atalanta 25 12 8 5 46 30 +16 44 6 Lazio 26 12 7 7 53 40 +13 43 7 Fiorentina 25 13 3 9 44 34 +10 42 8 Roma 26 12 5 9 44 34 +10 41 9 Verona 26 10 7 9 49 42 +7 37 10 Torino 25 9 6 10 32 26 +6 33 11 Sassuolo 26 8 9 9 43 44 -1 33 12 Empoli 26 8 7 11 38 50 -12 31 13 Bologna 24 8 4 12 29 40 -11 28 14 Spezia 25 7 5 13 27 46 -19 26 15 Sampdoria 26 7 5 14 35 42 -7 26 16 Udinese 24 5 10 9 31 41 -10 25 17 Venezia 25 5 7 13 23 44 -21 22 18 Cagliari 25 4 9 12 25 46 -21 21 19 Genoa 26 1 13 12 22 47 -25 16 20 Salernitana 24 3 5 16 19 55 -36 14