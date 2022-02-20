Celta Vigo vs Levante Preview

Celta Vigo vs Levante Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Balaídos Date: 21st February 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Levante will continue their almost impossible survival task when they travel to the Estadio de Balaídos to play Celta Vigo on Monday evening.

Celta Vigo come into this tie in decent form having gone four games without a defeat heading into this game. They will now look to extend their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions when they welcome bottom of the table Levante to Vigo on Monday night.

Eduardo Coudet’s side were held to a 0-0 draw with Cadiz in their last outing. That result followed two ‘to nil’ wins over Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad and a disappointing 2-2 draw with Sevilla.

It means the ‘Os Celestes’ come into this round sitting in tenth place after 24 games. Having overcome a poor start to the season, they have brought themselves to within eight points of the European spots and can mount a charge for a top-seven finish if they can maintain the consistency they have shown these past few weeks.

Meanwhile, Levante will look to make it two wins in a row on Monday when they visit Celta.

The visitors pulled off arguably the greatest shock in La Liga this season when they defeated defending champions Atletico Madrid in their last outing.

A second-half goal by Gonzalo Melero was enough to seal the win and give Levante just their second win in the league this season.

That win was also their first away win this year and was the first time they have kept a clean sheet away from home since April 2021.

Alessio Lisci’s side will now hope that they can kick on from this win and force what has been so far a disappointing season to end on a high note.

They remain rooted in the table after 24 games, having taken 14 points so far.

Bookmakers have priced Celta up as strong odds-on favourites to come on top in this game.

