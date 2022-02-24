Southampton vs Norwich City Preview

AdAd

Southampton vs Norwich City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium

Date: 25th February 2022

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Southampton will look to continue their impressive run of form when they welcome Norwich to St. Mary’s Stadium on Friday.

The Saints have enjoyed a sustained resurgence under Ralph Hasenhüttl who has emerged as a front runner for February’s Premier League ‘Manager of the Month’ award.

The Austrian and his side are undefeated this month (W2, D2) and come into this game on a five game-winning run overall (W3, D2).

Their last outing was a 2-0 win over struggling Everton which pushed them up to tenth place in the league table. That result also ended a run of 12 games without a clean sheet.

With ten points separating them and the top six ahead of this round of games, their immediate aim will be to finish as high as possible by winning as many points as possible.

For Norwich, their woes continued on Saturday as they were easily dismantled by Liverpool in a 3-1 loss at Anfield.

Just last month, the Canaries were gradually building towards Premier League survival as they won two games in a row and went three unbeaten. But since then, they lost the two games that followed, conceding seven goals in that period (albeit against tough opponents in Man City and Liverpool).

They come into this round of games sitting at the bottom of the table with 17 points, five points behind Newcastle in 17th place.

Despite their lowly position, their current points tally at this stage of the season is fewer than during the last three in which they were relegated from the top flight. That kind of record does not inspire confidence in their race for survival.

Norwich will still go into this game hoping they can get something from the match.

