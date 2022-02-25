Everton vs Manchester City Preview

Everton vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 26th February 2022 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Manchester City will look to quickly bounce back when they travel to Goodison Park this weekend to face relegation strugglers Everton.

The Toffees are enduring a terrible season despite changing managers this season. Their new manager, Frank Lampard, has won his two home games in charge.

However, the former Chelsea boss saw his side lose 2-0 to Southampton last time out. That loss made it two losses and two wins for Lampard and also kept his side lying 16th in the table.

They will welcome Manchester City hoping to do the almost impossible job of winning over a side that has beaten them in each of their last eight head-to-head meetings.

With just two points separating the hosts and the relegation zone, Lampard will be desperate to get a win in this game to avoid seeing his side end the weekend deep in the relegation zone.

Lampard defeated Pep Guardiola 2-1 in June 2020 when he was still Chelsea boss and he will be desperate to inflict another loss on the Spaniard.

Manchester City meanwhile come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 3-2 home loss to Tottenham.

The Cityzens’ chances of winning back-to-back Premier League titles this season took a big hit last Saturday with a Harry Kane brace opening up the title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side went into the game against Spurs with a nine point lead at the top of the table. But after the loss and Liverpool’s win in midweek against Leeds United, the visitors come into this game just three points ahead of second-placed Liverpool.

This game, therefore, is a must-win for Guardiola’s charges if they want to keep the title fight firmly in their control. With their closest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool not in league action this weekend due to the Carabao Cup final, the defending champions will be desperate to win big here and prove to the rest of the league that they mean serious business.

They will fancy their chances of getting off to an early start given that they have scored 30 times in the first half, whilst conceding only four goals in response in the league this season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

