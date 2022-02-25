Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview

Chelsea vs Liverpool Competition – Carabao Cup Final 2022 Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 27th February 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Chelsea and Liverpool will head to Wembley Stadium this Sunday for the Carabao Cup final with both sides looking to win their first domestic trophy of the season.

Chelsea booked their place in this round of the tournament by beating their London rivals Tottenham 3-0 over two legs.

The Blues who are just fresh from winning their first FIFA Club World Cup in history will be motivated to add this trophy to their already large trophy haul.

They come into this tie on the back of a 2-0 win over Lille in the UCL. They are also unbeaten in their last seven games, winning their last six in that period.

Having played two major finals in the last few months, they will fancy their chances of getting over the line against a Liverpool side that is scoring goals for fun.

Jurgen Klopp’s charges have arrested a drop off in form and come into this tie on the back of a 6-0 win over Leeds. The Reds have won their last nine games in all competitions, scoring 25 times in that period and conceding just three times.

No side has appeared in more EFL finals (12) than the Merseyside club and they have a chance of making history by becoming the side with the most EFL trophies if they win this game.

After beating Arsenal 2-0 on aggregate in the previous round, they will fancy their chances of getting over the line here.