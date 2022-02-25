Atalanta vs Sampdoria Preview

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Competition – Serie A Stadium – Gewiss Stadium Date: 28th February 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

After their Europa League exertions, Atalanta will turn their attention to the league when they welcome Sampdoria to the Gewiss Stadium on Monday.

La Dea are the only Italian team remaining in the UEFA Europa League and come into this tie on the back of a 3-0 win over Greek side Olympiacos. That win secured their passage to the next round of the competition where they will face German side Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite their European form, they are struggling in Serie A as they are without a league win in five matches (D3, L2).

They are in danger of dropping completely out of title contention unless they can improve on that form.

Gian Gasperini’s side haven’t won a home league match Since November (D2, L2) and so they are not guaranteed a win here. This means that they will have to fight hard to get a result against a Sampdoria side who have won two of their last three matches (L1) ‘to nil’.

The only loss they took in that period was a properly contested 1-0 loss to AC Milan, showing that they are the real deal on their day.

However, they have lost their last four road trips in all competitions and have only won one of their last six away games in the league (D1, L4).

A win in this game will be of huge importance to keep their chances of Serie A survival alive, given that they are just four points ahead of the relegation zone.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Udinese 18:30 Salernitana Bologna 12:30 Inter Milan Atalanta 16:30 Torino Salernitana 18:30 Venezia Fiorentina 20:45 Udinese AC Milan 18:50 Udinese Genoa 21:05 Inter Milan Salernitana 15:05 Bologna Empoli 18:05 Juventus Sassuolo 20:50 Fiorentina Torino 12:35 Cagliari Verona 15:05 Venezia Spezia 18:05 Roma Lazio 20:50 SSC Napoli Atalanta 20:50 Sampdoria Inter Milan 20:45 Salernitana Udinese 15:00 Sampdoria Roma 18:00 Atalanta Cagliari 20:45 Lazio