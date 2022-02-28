Burnley vs Leicester City Preview

Burnley vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Turf Moor Date: 1st March 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Burnley will look to pick up a win when they welcome struggling Leicester City to Turf Moor on Tuesday.

Sean Dyche’s side have enjoyed a memorable month of February having lost just one game in the seven matches they played this month (W2, D3).

They boosted their chances of survival after holding Crystal Palace to a 1-1 draw last time out. In an entertaining game at Selhurst Park, it was the hosts who took the lead in the ninth minute when Jeffrey Schlupp finished from a great cross from Michael Olise. An own goal by Luka Milivojević 90 seconds after the restart spared Burnley’s blushes and ensured that they left London with a point.

That result means that the Clarets come into this game sitting in 17th place, just one point behind Everton. It also means that they can climb out of the relegation zone with a win in this game.

Given that they are unbeaten in their last three games (W2, D1) they will fancy their chances of getting a result here.

Meanwhile, unlike their hosts, Leicester City have endured a terrible month of February in the league.

The Foxes are winless in the three league games they have played this month. They are winless in their last five league games (D2, L3) and come into this tie with four losses from their last four away league games.

In fact, Brendan Rodgers’ side have won just one of their last ten away games in all competitions (D2, L7).

They were not in action over the weekend as their weekend opponents Chelsea were in action in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool so they come into this round sitting in 13th place, just six points ahead of their 17th-placed hosts, having played a game less.

Their season’s aim remains to finish as high up the table as possible however they are currently 15 points behind Tottenham in seventh place but do have two games in hand.

A win will help them cut the gap, while a loss complicates things for them and could see them soon become embroiled in a relegation fight.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

