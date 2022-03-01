Liverpool vs Norwich City Preview

Liverpool vs Norwich City Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Anfield Date: 2nd March 2022 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

After securing their ninth League Cup in history, Liverpool will turn their attention to the FA Cup when they welcome Norwich to Anfield this Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men defeated Chelsea on penalties last Sunday to lift the Carabao Cup – their first trophy this season and their fifth trophy under Klopp.

They return to Anfield on a run of ten wins from ten games (including the penalty shootout win). They qualified for this round of the cup by defeating Cardiff 3-1 in the previous round.

Without a loss in their last 13 games in all competitions, the hosts are currently one of the most in-form teams in the world. They are even more dominant at Anfield where they are yet to taste defeat this season.

Such form and their impressive record against Norwich makes them favourites for the win here. They have won 13 of their last 15 meetings against the Canaries while scoring 3+ goals in 12 of those games.

Meanwhile, Norwich travel to Anfield on the back of three losses from three games.

After beating Wolves 1-0 away from home in the last round of the FA Cup, the Canaries will count themselves extremely unlucky for drawing another Premier League side. They did not just draw a PL side, they have been drawn against arguably the most in-form side in England in this round.

They will still go into this tie hoping to cause an upset but given that they have lost their last three games and come into this tie sitting at the bottom of the PL table, it will take a huge miracle for them to beat Liverpool and progress to the next round.

Being that they are winless against Liverpool in 19 attempts – a run that started in 1991 – they will want to give a good account for themselves in this game.