Everton vs Boreham Wood Preview

Everton vs Boreham Wood Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 3rd March 2022 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

After their Premier League heartbreak last Saturday, Everton will turn their attention to the FA Cup when they welcome National League side Boreham Wood to Goodison Park on Thursday in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The hosts were beaten 1-0 by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester side thanks to a goal by Phil Foden. They will feel hard done by the referee’s decision to deny them a clear penalty after the City midfielder Rodri handled the ball in the box.

The Toffees come into this tie on the back of two consecutive losses and failed to score in those two games.

After beating fellow Premier League side Brentford 4-1 in the previous round, they will fancy their chances of getting a good result here.

However, given that they have kept just one clean sheet in their last 15 games, Frank Lampard’s side cannot be trusted to keep their opponents at bay in this game.

Meanwhile, Boreham Wood have kept three clean sheets from their last five games in all competitions.

The National League side qualified for this stage of the tournament by defeating Championship big boys Bournemouth 1-0 in the previous round.

They will hope to continue their fairy-tale run in the FA Cup when they travel to Merseyside on Thursday.

Boreham have not conceded a goal in the FA Cup so far however, they are without a win or a goal in their last three away games (D1, L2).