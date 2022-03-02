AdAd

Alaves vs Sevilla Preview

Gamingtips Staff March 2, 2022 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Alaves vs Sevilla

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Mendizorroza

Date: 4th March 2022

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Sevilla will continue their quest for the La Liga title on Friday as they travel to the Estadio Mendizorroza to play relegation-threatened Alaves.

The hosts are embroiled in a relegation battle this season having taken just 21 points from their opening 26 games.

They are currently sitting in 19th and will end the weekend in the relegation zone regardless of the result of this game.

Their lowly league position results from their poor form over the last 14 games. The Vitoria-Gasteiz side have won just one league game since early November (D5, L8) and with 44 goals conceded, they have the second most porous defence in the league this season.

However, their last outing at the Estadio Mendizorrotza saw them defeat Valencia 2-1. As a result, they will go into this tie confident of causing another upset.

Second-placed Sevilla, meanwhile, are a team in pleasant form and are favourites to see off their hosts.

The visitors are one of the best sides in La Liga recently. They come into this tie unbeaten in 12 games (W7, D5). Their last outing was a 2-1 win over Real Betis in the Seville derby and ensured that the gap between them and Real Madrid remains six points.

Given their positive record at this venue in their last three visits (W2, D1), they will fancy their chances of getting a win in this game.

