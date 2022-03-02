Alaves vs Sevilla Preview

Alaves vs Sevilla Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Mendizorroza Date: 4th March 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Sevilla will continue their quest for the La Liga title on Friday as they travel to the Estadio Mendizorroza to play relegation-threatened Alaves.

The hosts are embroiled in a relegation battle this season having taken just 21 points from their opening 26 games.

They are currently sitting in 19th and will end the weekend in the relegation zone regardless of the result of this game.

Their lowly league position results from their poor form over the last 14 games. The Vitoria-Gasteiz side have won just one league game since early November (D5, L8) and with 44 goals conceded, they have the second most porous defence in the league this season.

However, their last outing at the Estadio Mendizorrotza saw them defeat Valencia 2-1. As a result, they will go into this tie confident of causing another upset.

Second-placed Sevilla, meanwhile, are a team in pleasant form and are favourites to see off their hosts.

The visitors are one of the best sides in La Liga recently. They come into this tie unbeaten in 12 games (W7, D5). Their last outing was a 2-1 win over Real Betis in the Seville derby and ensured that the gap between them and Real Madrid remains six points.

Given their positive record at this venue in their last three visits (W2, D1), they will fancy their chances of getting a win in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Barcelona 01:00 Rayo Vallecano Alaves 21:00 Sevilla Osasuna 14:00 Villarreal Espanyol 16:15 Getafe Valencia 18:30 Granada Real Madrid 21:00 Real Sociedad Cadiz 14:00 Rayo Vallecano Elche 16:15 Barcelona Celta Vigo 18:30 Mallorca Real Betis 21:00 Atlético de Madrid Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Levante Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Cadiz Levante 14:00 Espanyol Granada 16:15 Elche Villarreal 18:30 Celta Vigo Getafe 21:00 Valencia Rayo Vallecano 14:00 Sevilla Real Betis 16:15 Athletic Bilbao Real Sociedad 18:30 Alaves Barcelona 21:00 Osasuna

