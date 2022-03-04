Liverpool vs West Ham United Preview

Liverpool vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 5th March 2022 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

After their FA Cup assertions in midweek, Liverpool and West Ham United will face off at Anfield this Saturday in another exciting Premier League game.

The Reds followed up their Carabao Cup win over Chelsea on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Norwich City last Wednesday in the FA Cup. That win was secured by two goals from Japanese international Takumi Minamino giving Liverpool their eleventh consecutive win in all competitions.

Overall, Jurgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten in their last 14 games in all competitions (W12, D2) while they have outscored their opponents 27-4 in their last eleven wins.

They have also kept seven clean sheets over their last eleven games. Although they are still playing catchup with Manchester City in the Premier League title race, they are the league’s most in-form side.

They are even more lethal at Anfield where they are yet to lose this season, winning their last eight on the bounce while scoring 3+ goals in six of them.

Having lost 3-2 to their weekend visitors in the reverse fixture last year, they will be desperate to avenge that loss by winning this game.

Meanwhile, West Ham come into this tie on the back of a disappointing loss to Southampton in the FA Cup.

The Hammers were dumped out of the FA Cup in midweek by Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side who ran out 3-1 winners on the night after goals from Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse and Armando Borja.

That was West Ham’s first loss in their last six games in all competitions (W3, D2).

In the league, the visitors’ last game was a 1-0 win over high-flying Wolves. That win was secured courtesy of Vladimir Coufal’s strike in the second half and kept David Moyes’ side within touching distance of the top four.

The London side come into this round sitting in fifth place and just two points behind Manchester United in fourth place.

They retain hopes of a top-four finish and will look to get a win in this game. After handing Liverpool their first defeat of the season in the reverse fixture, they will fancy their chances of doing a first PL double over Liverpool since the 2015/16 season.

However, their record at Anfield does not inspire much confidence as they have won just one of their previous 48 league visits to Anfield. (W1, D12, L35).

