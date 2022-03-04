Manchester City vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester City vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 6th March 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

The Manchester derby comes up this weekend when title-chasing Manchester City host Champions League-chasing Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side come into this tie on the back of a 2-0 win over Peterborough in the FA Cup.

Although they remain top of the Premier League table, their lead at the top has significantly shrunk of late after poor results against Tottenham and Southampton. This means that getting a result in the 187th edition of this famous derby with Manchester United is of vital importance.

Pep Guardiola’s side have kept five clean sheets from their last six competitive fixtures and barring their loss to Tottenham recently are in ominous form.

After beating their rivals 2-0 in the reverse fixture, they will fancy their chances of getting another famous win on Sunday. To do that, their defence will have to be on top form again here though, as the ’Cityzens’ have won just one of the last seven H2Hs they’ve hosted (D1, L5).

A win here will see them do a first league double over Man United since the 2018/19 season.

Manchester United meanwhile were not in FA Cup action during the week having crashed out in a previous round.

They come into this tie on the back of a disappointing nil-nil draw with Watford in the Premier League. Although that result was disappointing, it kept the Red Devils’ unbeaten run going for another game. The Old Trafford side are unbeaten in six games (W2, D4).

However, their lack of cutting edge in front of goal has long ruled them out of title contention this campaign. Their main aim is now to finish within the top four this season.

Meanwhile, the visitors have not tasted a PL away defeat since November (W3, D4). They have also won their last three visits to the Etihad Stadium – their longest sequence of competitive away H2H wins since a four-match run between November 1993 and November 2000. And so, they will go into this tie confident of getting a good result.

