Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 7th March 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Relegation-threatened Everton will travel to North London on Monday to face off with Tottenham in the 28th round of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

After their shock loss to Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, the hosts will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Everton.

Antonio Conte’s side, who have endured a terrible season, added another tragic event to their list of tragedies this season when they were sent packing out of the FA Cup by Chris Wilder’s side.

After crashing out of Europe and losing the Carabao Cup semi-final to Chelsea, the North London side were hoping to end their wait for a trophy by winning the FA Cup. But their hopes of silverware this season have to wait for another season.

Their focus for this season will now turn to a top-four finish in the Premier League, a feat that will be considered huge given that they are currently five points behind in the race for the fourth spot.

Meanwhile, their form going into this tie does not inspire so much confidence as they have four losses from their last six games in all competitions (W2). They have lost their last two home league games and one more such defeat would spell the first time in his managerial career that Conte has lost three successive home league outings.

However, he will fancy his side’s chances of getting an excellent result here given that he has never conceded a Premier League (PL) goal against Everton as a manager.

Meanwhile, unlike their hosts, Everton avoided a shocking result in their own FA Cup game as they comfortably beat National League side Boreham Wood on Thursday.

In an entertaining game at Goodison Park, the Toffees needed a brace from Salomon Rondon to win the game and help them secure back-to-back FA Cup quarter-final appearances.

Despite the importance of that win, Frank Lampard and his side will quickly turn their attention to the Premier League where their survival destiny is currently at stake.

With 22 points from 24 games, the visitors come into this tie sitting precariously close to the relegation zone. They could have played this game sitting in the relegation zone had Burnley beaten Chelsea in their game on Saturday but a 4-0 win over the Clarets means Everton will finish the night just above the drop zone, no matter the result here.

However, they will be desperate to put some distance between themselves and the other relegation teams by taking maximum points in this game.

To achieve that they will have to do better than their previous away performances that has seen them fail to win a PL away game since August (D2, L8).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

