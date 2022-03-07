Liverpool vs Internazionale Preview

Liverpool vs Internazionale Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Anfield Date: 8th March 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will welcome Inter Milan to Anfield this Tuesday for the second leg of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League season.

After beating the San Siro side 2-0 in the first leg, the Reds will look to complete the job they started two weeks ago. They secured the win thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

That win means that they have the advantage in this tie and can book their place in the next round without having to do so much.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been in imperious form of late. They come into this tie on the back of a 1-0 win over West Ham; a win that extended their winning run in all competitions to 12 games.

That result also saw them record their ninth clean sheet in their last 13 games in all competitions. They are also unbeaten in their last 15 games in all competitions (W12, D2).

At Anfield, their form is even more imperious as they have are unbeaten at home this season in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will look to redeem themselves when they travel to Merseyside on Tuesday. The Italian side played well in the first leg but were guilty of profligacy in that game. They have another opportunity to make amends, but must be in their best shape to do so.

The San Siro side ended a run of five games without a win (D3, L2) by defeating Salernitana 5-0 last Friday. That win ended a run of three games without a goal and kept Inter’s quest for the Scudetto title alive.

Simone Inzaghi will now hope that his side can build on that win against a Liverpool side they have not beaten in their last three tries.