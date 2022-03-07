Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu Date: 9th March 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid will look to get the result that will take them to the next round of the UEFA Champions League when they welcome French side PSG to the Santiago Bernabeu this Wednesday for the second leg of their knockout stage game.

After holding on for much of the first leg thanks to a Thibaut Courtois masterclass in goal, the hosts still left the Parc des Princes with nothing to show after Kylian Mbappe scored a late goal to keep his team in the control room heading into the return leg.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are currently on a three-game winning streak and arrive here off the back of a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad over the weekend. They will now look to add another win to their run.

Meanwhile, they will fancy their chances of getting a good result given that haven’t lost at home since late September (W10, D3). They have scored in each of their last six games at home and are also unbeaten against PSG in their last three head-to-head meetings at home.

Meanwhile, PSG will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to the Spanish capital.

The visitors are have suffered a series of underwhelming results this season, with their latest coming in the form of a 1-0 loss to OGC Nice in Ligue 1.

Mauricio Pochettino is to blame for the inconsistency of the Parisians as he has been unable to come up with a formula that will get the best out of his star-studded squad, comprising arguably the most talented single individuals in the football world.

However, a first-leg win means that they are in the driver’s seat in this tie. Judging by their recent form, their chances of winning this game are degraded. Since winning the first leg, the team have won one out of their last three games.

Meanwhile, PSG have won none of their last four UCL away matches (D2, L2). They have also lost their last two road games and have one win from their last four away from home games in all competitions (D1, L2).