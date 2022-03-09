Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Wanda Metropolitano Date: 11th March 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga returns this Friday as Atletico Madrid welcome Cadiz to the Wanda Metropolitano in the 28th round game of the 2021/22 season.

After struggling for much of the season, it looks like the hosts have found their footing. They come into this game unbeaten in four games in all competitions (W3, D1).

They will look to continue their positive run of form when they welcome relegation contenders Cadiz to the Wanda Metropolitano on Friday night.

Diego Simeone’s side did their chances of finishing in the Champions League places a world of good when they beat Real Betis 3-1 in their last game thanks to goals from João Felix (brace) and Yannick Carrasco.

That win pushed them into the top four at the expense of Betis, who they now lead by two points.

Their focus will be to keep their place in the table and to avoid another disappointing loss.

Given that they have scored four goals against Cadiz in each of their last three La Liga meetings and have not lost to them since 1989 (W9, D4), they are justifiably favourites to win this game.

However, their opponents, Cadiz, are one of the most in-form sides in La Liga at the moment.

The relegation-threatened visitors boosted their chances of survival last time out when they beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0.

They seem to have put their season’s struggles behind them for good as they come into this tie in the best form of their current La Liga journey.

They are unbeaten in four consecutive league outings for the first time in 2021/22 (W1, D3). The most promising aspect of their recent improvement is the three clean sheets they have taken from their last four games. In contrast, they recorded just three clean sheets from their prior 15 La Liga games.

Such form should give them confidence heading into this game and given that they will exit the relegation zone with another positive result here, they will be desperate for a win here.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Cadiz Levante 14:00 Espanyol Granada 16:15 Elche Villarreal 18:30 Celta Vigo Getafe 21:00 Valencia Rayo Vallecano 14:00 Sevilla Real Betis 16:15 Athletic Bilbao Real Sociedad 18:30 Alaves Barcelona 21:00 Osasuna Mallorca 21:00 Real Madrid Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Getafe Alaves 14:00 Granada Elche 16:15 Valencia Osasuna 18:30 Levante Rayo Vallecano 21:00 Atlético de Madrid Espanyol 14:00 Mallorca Celta Vigo 16:15 Real Betis Cadiz 16:15 Villarreal Sevilla 18:30 Real Sociedad Real Madrid 21:00 Barcelona

