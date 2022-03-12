Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 12th March 2022 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Manchester United will welcome fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham to Old Trafford this Saturday in the 29th Round of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

After suffering an embarrassing 4-1 loss to their city rivals Manchester City in the derby last week, the Red Devils will be desperate to make amends and get their quest for a top-four finish back on track.

They come into this tie unbeaten in their last four league outings at Old Trafford (W2, D2) while they have also kept three clean sheets from their last four home games.

But for a club that has won the most Premier League titles and boasts one of the best squads in the world, the Old Trafford side have failed to live up to the expectations this season.

They welcome Spurs sitting uncomfortably in sixth position, one point adrift from the top four. With the race for the top four fiercer than ever as Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham are all in contention, Manchester United cannot afford to slip up anymore.

However, the loss to City at the weekend means that Ralf Rangnick’s side are without a win in three consecutive games in all competitions (D2, L1). Given that they are just two points ahead of Spurs having played two games more, they could drop down to seventh place if they lose this game and West Ham wins their game against Aston Villa.

They will be desperate to avoid that but must be in their best shape defencively to contain a resurgent Tottenham team that has scored nine goals in their last two league games.

The North London side come into this game on the back of a huge 5-0 win over Everton. That win made it three wins in their last four PL games, putting them back on the top-four trail after they had dropped out a few weeks back.

Their push for a top-four finish is fueled by the red hot form of club captain Harry Kane and his strike partner Son Heung-min who have delivered goals and assists in recent games.

But for all their brilliance, Tottenham have been plagued by inconsistency. Since the start of the year, the visitors have not recorded back-to-back victories. Such inconsistency has seen them never really threaten to break into the top four.

However, they seem to have hit their stride scoring at will in their last two league outings and with a two games advantage, they may well fancy their chances of gatecrashing the top four party.

Knowing that a win here will take them above the Red Devils and into the fifth position, they will be well motivated to do their best.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

