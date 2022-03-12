Arsenal vs Leicester City Preview

Arsenal vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 13th March 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After their UEFA Europa Conference League outing, Leicester City return to Premier League action this Sunday as they travel to London to play top-four hopefuls, Arsenal.

The Gunners who have won their last five Premier League games (W4, D1) come into this tie as the most in-form team in England since December last year having scored the same points as league leaders Manchester City but with more goals.

Their last game was a 3-2 win over Watford that helped preserve their place in the top four ahead of this round.

With West Ham, Tottenham and Manchester United breathing down their necks, Mikel Arteta will hope to keep winning games to keep his side firmly rooted in the top four places.

But to do so, his side must improve defencively. They have kept just one clean sheet from their last six PL home games. In attack, they are doing better as they have opened the scoring in ten of their last 12 league fixtures at the Emirates.

A win in this game will take them five points behind Chelsea with two games in hand while a loss could see them drop completely out of the top four pending the results of other games.

Meanwhile, Leicester City will look to extend their winning run in all competitions to five games when they travel to London on Sunday evening.

After a series of poor results, the Foxes have found their footing and come into this tie on a run of four consecutive wins and three clean sheets from their last three games.

Their last outing was a 2-0 win over Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League. That win, which was secured despite the absence of talisman Jamie Vardy, gave Brendan Rodgers’ side a commanding lead in the tie ahead of the second leg in France.

In the Premier League, they have won their last two games and so have pushed themselves closer to the top seven than to the button three.

They will now look to continue that positive run against Arsenal, but will have to do so without the presence of Jamie Vardy, who remains out with an injury.

Although they will be confident of getting a result, they have lost four of their last five away league games (W1) and they will have to be in their best shape to get anything from this game.

