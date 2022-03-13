Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Preview

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 14th March 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester City will travel to London this Monday to face Crystal Palace as they continue their Premier League title chase.

Crystal Palace are flying high at the moment having lost just one of their last eight matches in all competitions (W4, D3) and so they will look to continue their impressive run of form when they welcome Manchester City to Selhurst Park on Monday night.

The Eagles come into this tie on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Wolves – a win that pushed them to 11th place in the standings. Recent results means that they are now clear of the relegation zone while they have also qualified for the quarter-final round of the FA Cup.

With their league status already secured this season, Patrick Vieira’s side will now look to go on a late push to better their best-ever Premier League (PL) finish of tenth achieved in 2014/15.

But for all their good form in recent times, the Eagles have been inconsistent at home recently. They have taken only one point from their last four home games, compared to eight points from their last four on the road.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will look to continue their Premier League title defence when they travel to Selhurst Park on Monday night.

The Cityzens were at their brilliant best last time out when they beat their city rivals Manchester United, in the Manchester derby.

The visitors were expected to drop points against Ralf Rangnick’s side given their recent record in the derby but they squashed any talks of a loss when they opened the scoring within the first five minutes of the game through Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian also scored City’s second on the day while two late goals by Riyad Mahrez sealed the win after United scored through Jadon Sancho.

That win ensured that City kept their place at the top of the table ahead of the unrelenting Liverpool who won their weekend game.

With the best away record in England, City come into this game as the favourites. Guardiola’s men have won 35 points away from home this season, which is the best across Europe’s top-five leagues. Avoiding defeat here would equal their longest undefeated PL away run (14).

