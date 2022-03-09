Sevilla vs West Ham United Preview

Sevilla vs West Ham United Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium – Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 10th March 2022 Kick-off time – 17:45 GMT

David Moyes and his West Ham side will travel to Spain this Thursday to play Sevilla in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout round tie.

The Spanish giants are the record holders of the Europa League and are looking to make it to this year’s final which will be played at their home stadium – the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

However, on their way to the final stands a West Ham side who they must beat to progress to the quarter-final.

The hosts come into this tie on the back of a disappointing goalless draw with Alaves in the Spanish La Liga – a result that leaves them trailing league leaders Real Madrid by a distant eight points.

This means that their chances of winning the league title are now very slim. As such, their only chance of a trophy this season is this tournament and they will be desperate to get a win in this first leg ahead of the second leg in London next week.

Given that they have never lost to English opposition in this competition (W6, D1), accounting for Liverpool, Wolverhampton and Manchester United on the way to their two most recent titles in 2019/20 and 2015/16, Sevilla will fancy their chances of getting a win here.

Meanwhile their opponents, who are making their first foray into this competition this century, are no pushovers.

The Hammers have enjoyed a successful maiden appearance in the UEL group stage, winning four of their group games and losing just one game (D2).

However, their form going into this tie is not entirely great. David Moyes’ side have won just one of their last five games in all competitions (D2, L2).

They will travel to Sevilla without a win in three domestic away trips (D1, L2). Given that their hosts are on a ten-game unbeaten streak at home in all tournaments (W7, D3), they will have to be in their best shape to get something from this tie.

After winning 2-0 at Dinamo Zagreb in the group stage – a feat Sevilla themselves failed to achieve just a fortnight ago (L 0-1), they will be confident.