Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Molineux Stadium Date: 18th March 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The Premier League continues this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Leeds United to Molineux Stadium for the first fixture in the 30th round of the 2021/22 EPL season.

Wolves got their quest for a top-six finish back on track last time out when they beat ten-men Everton at Goodison Park.

That result ensured that they are within touching distance of the top six – two points behind West Ham who are in sixth. Their position is not entirely safe given that only one point separates them and eighth-placed Tottenham. And so, anything other than a victory could see them slip away by the end of the weekend.

After recording back-to-back victories ‘to nil’, Bruno Lage will be confident that his side can get a good result in this game.

However, they will have to find some consistency at home ahead of the run-in given that they have posted alternating results across their last nine Premier League (PL) encounters at Molineux (W4, D2, L3).

Meanwhile, Leeds United will look to make it two wins in two games for the first time since the end of last season when they travel to Molineux on Friday night.

The visitors got their first win under Jesse Marsch last time out as they beat fellow relegation contenders Norwich City 2-1 thanks to a 94th-minute goal by substitute Joe Gerhardt.

That win ended a six-game losing run for the ‘Lily Whites’ and also saw them score for the first time in five games.

They will now look to build on that win but they may have to score two goals to win this game though considering that they possess both the PL’s worst defencive record (65 conceded) and a joint league-low three clean sheets (10%) – only one of which came away.

Also, being that they have played 297 minutes without scoring a goal away from home, they will have to be both clinical and defencively solid against a Wolves side who are proving difficult to break down for most teams.

