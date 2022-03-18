Aston Villa vs Arsenal Preview

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 19th March 2022 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Steven Gerrard and his Aston Villa side will welcome Arsenal to Villa Park this Saturday for their 30th round game of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The hosts will look to bounce back from their recent defeat when they welcome the Gunners on Saturday. After going on a three-game-winning run, Aston Villa were beaten by West Ham last weekend.

In an evenly contested game at the Olympic Stadium in London, second-half goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Pablo Fornals made sure that Gerrard’s men left empty-handed. Jacob Ramsey pulled one back for the visitors late in the game but his goal was only a consolation.

They will now hope they can bounce back to winning ways so that they can keep their quest for a top ten finish alive. Villa are currently in ninth position, 12 points adrift on the Europa League spots with ten games left to play.

Given that they have won three of their last five games against the Gunners, they will hope to get an excellent result when they host Mikel Arteta’s side who are reeling from their loss to Liverpool.

The Gunners’ top-four hopes was dealt an immense blow on Wednesday when they were beaten 2-0 by a solid Liverpool side.

Arsenal were the better side for much of the first half, but were undone by the clinical Reds who scored through Diogo Jota and substitute Roberto Firmino.

They will hope to bounce back immediately from that defeat to ensure they remain well on course to secure Champions League football next season.

They are one point ahead of Manchester United in the league table heading into this game. And so, Mikel Arteta will have to return to the drawing board to come up with a winning formula to make it two out of two against Aston Villa this season having won the reverse fixture.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

