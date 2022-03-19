Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 20th March 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

West Ham will travel to North London this Sunday to take on Tottenham in the 30th Round of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The North London side come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion – a win that was secured through goals from Cristian Romero and Harry Kane. They will now look to make it two wins in a row in the Premier League for the first since early December.

Spurs are still battling to finish in the top four and come into this tie sitting in seventh place, three points from bitter rivals Arsenal in fourth – despite having played a game more.

With 48 points from 28 games, they will be looking to get the win that will keep them within touching distance of the top four.

They have a dominant Premier League (PL) home record against visitors West Ham United here after losing only two of the last 19 home H2Hs (W10, D7).

For West Ham, they will look to make it two Premier League wins in a row and three competitive games in a row when they travel to North London on Sunday.

After securing their place in the quarter-final round of the Europa League where they will meet French side Lyon, the East Londoners will now turn their attention to their top-four pursuit.

David Moyes’ side beat Sevilla 2-0 on Thursday thanks to goals from Tomas Soucek and Ukrainian International Andriy Yarmolenko to ensure they won the tie 2-1 on aggregate after losing 1-0 in the first leg in Spain.

Despite their progress in Europe, their primary aim remains to finish in the top four places in the Premier League. They come into this tie sitting in sixth place, three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal having played two games more than the Gunners. Also, they are above Tottenham on goal difference alone, although they have played a game more.

Given that they travel across town having won just two of their last nine PL away matches (D2, L5), they will come into this game as the underdogs.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Aston Villa 01:00 Burnley Leicester City 01:00 Norwich City Tottenham Hotspur 01:00 Arsenal Chelsea 01:00 Leicester City Watford 01:00 Everton Liverpool 11:30 Watford Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Norwich City Burnley 14:00 Manchester City Chelsea 14:00 Brentford Leeds United 14:00 Southampton Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Aston Villa Manchester United 16:30 Leicester City West Ham United 13:00 Everton Tottenham Hotspur 15:30 Newcastle United Crystal Palace 19:00 Arsenal Burnley 18:30 Everton Newcastle United 19:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League Table